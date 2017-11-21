Man acquitted in rape of underage girl

Latest update November 21st, 2017 12:59 AM
Sunil Dindial, who was accused of raping a child under the age of 16, was yesterday acquitted by a jury, which found him not guilty by a majority of 11 to 1, after less than two hours of deliberation.
Trial Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall informed Dindial, who was seated in the prisoner’s dock, that he was free to go. The State’s case was presented by Shonette Austin.
The case was tried in the recently launched Sexual Offences courtroom at the High Court in Georgetown.
The indictment before Dindial had alleged that on October 3, 2013, in the County of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration by finger, of a girl under the age of 16.
The jury also found him not guilty by a majority of 10-2 on a second indictment which alleged that on the same date, he engaged in sexual activity—kissing—with a girl under the age of 16.
Dindial who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson had pleaded not guilty to the first indictment upon commencement of trial.
