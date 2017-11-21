Latest update November 21st, 2017 12:59 AM

KK Warriors trounce Herstelling Raiders to end third

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank

Kuru Kururu Warriors FC sealed the third place on completion of their quota of matches in the

Jonathan Bailey – Kuru Kururu Wariors

second round and overall when they brought their GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League /East Bank Football Association sojourn to an end on Saturday last at the Grove Playfield.
The Linden Soesdyke Highway based side trounced Herstelling Raiders FC 4-2 on account of a hat-trick off the boot of Jonathan Bailey who orchestrated their comeback in style after giving up the lead to Herstelling. In the process, Bailey took his tally of goals in the league to nine (9).
Ronaldo Rodrigues, who netted both goals for Herstelling, had given them just five (5) minutes into the match with the Warriors still settling in, they took some time to do so but eventually got the equaliser in the 35th minute when Bailey tucked in his first.
But when the Warriors tied the scores, the Raiders quickly restored their one goal advantage when Rodrigues completed his brace one minute after the Warriors had neutralised their initial advantage.
The break came with Herstelling still ahead but that lead was again neutralised when Bailey again found the back of the nets three minutes after the resumption, in the 48th minute. Thereafter, it was all one way traffic as the Warriors kept the Raiders at bay as they netted two unanswered goals.
Bailey handed his side the lead for the first time in the match on 72 minutes and three minutes later, the preverbal icing on the cake came with their fourth and final goal, scored by Neville Chung.
It was a well put together win by the Linden Soesdyke Highway lads but in reflection they would be somewhat disappointed after being ahead of Highway United on goal difference at the end of the first round but produced one less win (5) in round-two which allowed the debutants Highway United (played as Circuit Ville Jaguars in round-one) to edge them to the second place by a mere two points.
The final two matches of the league would be contested on Sunday at the same venue from 10:00hrs when Agricola face off with Friendship to be followed by a clash between Diamond United and Mocha Champs.
The presentation of prizes would follow this match.
Latest Points Standings:
Pos.     Team                  P       W      L       D     GF    GA      GD      Points
1.         Grove Hi Tech            16        16        0         0       45        5          +40      48
2.         Highway United         16        11        4         1        33        25        +8        34
3.         KK Warriors               16        10        4         2        36        20        +16      32
4.         Diamond United         15        7          7        1        18        29        -11       22
5.         Herstelling Raiders     16        6        8         2       25        43        -18       20
6.         Agricola                         15        6          9          0      19        26        -7         18
7.         Soesdyke                      16        5          11        0       21        24        -3         15
8.         Friendship                    15        3          11        1       10        28        -18       10
9.         Mocha Champs          15        3          11        1         7          22        -15       10

Leading Goal Scorers to date:
Player                         Club                        Goals
Jonathan Bailey           Kuru Kururu Warriors      9
Shawn Steele              Highway United                     7
Kevin Padmore           Grove Hi Tech                      7
Tyrone Khan               Soesdyke Falcons                6
Mellon Joseph             Highway United                   5
Shamar Gillis               Kuru Kururu Warriors      4
Tyrel Khan                  Soesdyke Falcons                 4
Kashif Tinnee              Grove Hi Tech                      4
Teon Forde                  Diamond United                   4
Shoran James              Herstelling Raiders             4

