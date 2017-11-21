Johnson credits Shiv for return to form

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In association with Vnet Communications

Thirty-year-old Guyana Jaguars Captain Leon Johnson scored his fifth century last Friday against the Red Force in the fourth round of the CWI Digicel Regional Four-day tournament at the Brian Lara Academy to lead his team

to an emphatic innings and 217-run win over the hosts.

Leaders Jaguars on 64.8 points are 20.2 points ahead of second placed Leewards. Hurricanes (44.6), Barbados Pride (42.4), Red Force (41.8), Jamaica Scorpions (36.6) and Windwards Volcanoes (18.4) complete the points table after four rounds.

During his magnificent 165, the left-hander, who made his debut at this level against the Leewards at Enmore in 2004 as a 16-year-old, passed 5,000 First-Class runs.

It was his first century since March last year against the Windwards in St Lucia and Johnson who has two fifties from nine Tests, rated this ton as his best innings and credited Shiv Chanderpaul for his return to form.

“I would rate this as my best innings not only because it’s my highest first class score but because of the way I applied myself for over eight hours at the crease,” stated the fluent GCC batsman.

“After the first innings in St Kitts (against the Leewards Hurricanes) I had a 10-minute chat with shiv and he simplified a few things for me. My next two innings have produced 206 runs, so hopefully I will continue that form,” added Johnson, who also has a half-century from six ODIs.

Jaguars batted once and made 484-8 declared with Vishaul Singh continuing his brilliant run of form since his return from West Indies ‘A’ team duties with his second century in three games, while opener Tagenarine contributed a solid 84.

“The pitch was pretty flat, but slow, which made stroke play a bit difficult at times during the day, but at night the ball came on much better when the dew took effect,” explained Johnson, who became the 300th West Indian Test player in the 500th Test played by West Indies when he made his Test debut against Bangladesh in St Lucia in September 2014.

Johnson informed that he was very pleased with the Jaguars’ performance overseas where in addition to Singh’s two hundreds Shiv Chanderpaul and Johnson also reached three-figures, while Singh was left stranded on 97 in St Kitts and has the most (359) runs.

Nineteen-year-old Sherfane Rutherford took 6-62 in St Lucia, while Veerasammy Permaul, the leading wicket taker with 26 scalps, captured 5-54 here in Trinidad.

“We won two games and drew the other and collected over 45 points. We have had four centuries in the three games and two five-wicket hauls, so that’s satisfying,” disclosed Johnson.

Johnson has led the Jaguars to back-to-back First-Class titles over the last three seasons and is Guyana’s most successful Captain.

“Captaining this crop of players has become easier with time…the players know and understand their roles. We don’t get it right every session or every day but we understand the game and how it goes so players worry less and that helps them to perform better,” stated Johnson, who has not played Test cricket since last year November when he played against Pakistan in Sharjah as an opening batsman.

The former West Indies Captain in the 2006 U-19 World Cup is widely regarded as the best Skipper in the Caribbean and said he is aiming to score heavily in Guyana’s six remaining games as he works towards a Test recall.

He has 289 runs from four matches so far at an average of 41.29 with a century and a fifty.