Jarel wins Caribbean Beat Sports Bar pool competition

Jarel (only name given) was crowned champion of the Caribbean Beat Sports Bar pool competition which was contested on Sunday night at the bar’s location Pike and Stone Avenue, Campbellville.

Jarel was given a trophy and $60,000 compliments of Stag, while Scottie (only name provided) took the runner up spot; he received a trophy and $40,000 from V Net Communications.

Andre Boyce Jr took the third place prize of a trophy and $20,000 courtesy of D. Budhan and Daughter Liquor Store and Shane (only name given) won the fourth place award-a trophy and $10,000 from Butcher’s pool bar.