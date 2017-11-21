Latest update November 21st, 2017 12:59 AM

Hiccups during Sunday’s maintenance of city power lines

Nov 21, 2017

Workers on the transmission
lines last Sunday

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has admitted that it experienced problems with generation Sunday during a scheduled maintenance of the 69Kv transmission lines linking Kingston and Sophia facilities.
According to GPL, on Sunday, it effectively completed maintenance on the transmission line linking the Kingston Power Station to the Sophia Substation, at 19:00hrs.
“Maintenance activities included the replacement of several primary poles, line hardware and other components and vegetation clearing. Additionally, the opportunity was taken to service the equipment within the switchyard inclusive of power transformers, at our Kingston sub-station,” GPL said.
During the execution of the works, customers within Demerara and a lesser extent Berbice, experienced intermittent outages around 07:30 hrs and 18:00hrs, as some circuits were switched to and from alternative sources of power supply.
According to GPL, this was necessary to reduce the number of customers affected by entire duration of the extensive maintenance activity.
“During this period also instances of sudden and unexpected reduction in generation output from the Cogeneration Plant at Skeldon resulted in some additional areas experiencing outages.
We remain cognizant of the inconveniences these outages cause and extend sincerest apologies to our valued customers.”

 

