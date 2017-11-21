GuySuCo official loses Williamsburg home in midday fire

A foreman attached to the Guyana Sugar Corporation, his pregnant wife and 11-year-old son are currently homeless following a midday fire at Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice yesterday.

Ravindra Sookra, 39, of Lot 15 C Drive, Tulsi Street, is counting millions in losses.

The GuySuco employee told Kaieteur News that he was having his lunch at home with the family in the bottom flat of their two-storey wooden and concrete home when he heard the neighbor yelling ‘fire’.

“Meh neighbour call meh and seh how fire come from back ah de house and when meh look out meh see fire come out from inside. Meh run up the step and see fire inside the hall upstairs, but I had to run down back,” Sookra recounted.

He stated that he only managed to save his television, gas stove and music set before the entire building was consumed by the inferno. The father of one believes that the fire may have been electrical in origin. He has been living at the address for the past 20 years and recently did some extensions to the kitchen area and some rehabilitation to the upper flat.

Residents stated that the fire service arrived some 10 minutes after the fire began, but by that time the entire house was already up in flames. They then worked assiduously to prevent the blaze from reaching houses and electrical wires that were close in proximity.

The upper flat of the building consisted of three bedrooms and a hall with the bottom flat comprising a kitchen and dining area.

Persons desirous of assisting the couple and their son in anyway, can do so, on cell number 666-4833.