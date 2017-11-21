Latest update November 21st, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuySuCo official loses Williamsburg home in midday fire

Nov 21, 2017 News 0

The burnt home

A foreman attached to the Guyana Sugar Corporation, his pregnant wife and 11-year-old son are currently homeless following a midday fire at Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice yesterday.
Ravindra Sookra, 39, of Lot 15 C Drive, Tulsi Street, is counting millions in losses.
The GuySuco employee told Kaieteur News that he was having his lunch at home with the family in the bottom flat of their two-storey wooden and concrete home when he heard the neighbor yelling ‘fire’.
“Meh neighbour call meh and seh how fire come from back ah de house and when meh look out meh see fire come out from inside. Meh run up the step and see fire inside the hall upstairs, but I had to run down back,” Sookra recounted.
He stated that he only managed to save his television, gas stove and music set before the entire building was consumed by the inferno.  The father of one believes that the fire may have been electrical in origin. He has been living at the address for the past 20 years and recently did some extensions to the kitchen area and some rehabilitation to the upper flat.
Residents stated that the fire service arrived some 10 minutes after the fire began, but by that time the entire house was already up in flames. They then worked assiduously to prevent the blaze from reaching houses and electrical wires that were close in proximity.
The upper flat of the building consisted of three bedrooms and a hall with the bottom flat comprising a kitchen and dining area.
Persons desirous of assisting the couple and their son in anyway, can do so, on cell number 666-4833.

More in this category

Sports

The Anticipated 2017 Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” futsal tourney launched

The Anticipated 2017 Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” futsal...

Nov 21, 2017

Amid much expectation and excitement, the 2017 edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship, was officially launched yesterday at the Thirst Park Sports Club. The...
Read More
Johnson credits Shiv for return to form

Johnson credits Shiv for return to form

Nov 21, 2017

KK Warriors trounce Herstelling Raiders to end third

KK Warriors trounce Herstelling Raiders to end...

Nov 21, 2017

Jarel wins Caribbean Beat Sports Bar pool competition

Jarel wins Caribbean Beat Sports Bar pool...

Nov 21, 2017

Georgetown All stars overcome Blairmont Blazers in U13 fixture

Georgetown All stars overcome Blairmont Blazers...

Nov 21, 2017

GOA upset over tardiness of the AAG

GOA upset over tardiness of the AAG

Nov 21, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]