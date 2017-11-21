Four-year-old critical after E.C.D. hit-and-run

A four-year old is among two persons who were on Saturday evening involved in a hit-and-run accident on the East Coast of Demerara.

The child has been identified as Vanessa Rampersaud and was said to be crossing the road, just around 22:20hrs with her father, Yougnauth Jadunauth at Success, Public Road, East Coast, when a speeding car struck them.

Jadunauth, 49, and his daughter are residents of Coverden, East Bank Demerara. No one reportedly saw the registration number on the car, which had no lights on.

The two were taken to a private health institution in Georgetown where family members were informed that the father had only suffered minor injuries, but the child was critical – she sustained a fractured skull and spine, broken collar bone, brain haemorrhage, and broken ribs.

The private institution subsequently transferred the child to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she is being attended to in the Intensive Care Unit.

It was related that the child has not regained consciousness, but has been responding physically.

The child’s father told ranks that he held his daughter’s hand after ensuring that the road was clear before crossing, however in the process of doing so, he felt an impact to his left side which caused him to fall on the road.

With his daughter beside him, in an unconscious state, he said he got up and placed her in a friend’s car. She was rushed to the hospital.