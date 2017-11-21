Family claims police buried body without permission

demands exhumation, autopsy

The relatives of a man who’s partially decomposed body was discovered some weeks ago near the Port Mourant Community High school, are claiming that police ranks in ‘B’ Division buried the man without their knowledge.

Reginald Ramswamey, 46, a Cane Harvester, reportedly went missing on October 6, from his Ankerville, Port Mourant home and never returned.

The man’s sister, Annie Ramswamey, 43, during an interview with this publication stated, that the decomposed body was that of her brother. She stated that he visited her on October 5, requesting $100 and a box of matches, since she was on her way out. She stated that she gave him the money and the matches and he left.

“He seh he going home back and I never see my brother again”.

The woman disclosed that on the 9th November, she visited his home at Ankerville to enquire about his whereabouts.

“I ask he wife where is my brother and that I ent see he since he come by me and she seh she nah know where he deh. I ask how long and she seh since the 6th October he missing. So I ask she why she ent tell nobody anything that he missing. And I tell she come leh we go to the station and this girl seh no”, the sister of the dead man explained.

According to Annie, she then proceeded to the nearest police station and made a report.

“The patrol then go with me and collect she the same night and lock she up and then loose she.”

She stated that the very next day, she and other relatives began searching for her missing brother, “We start search the canfield where he was living and we ent find nothing. We went and search again there the Saturday and the man that she living with now come out the house and seh ‘whatever you looking fuh, yuh nah go find’ and we go away”.

She explained that after they left, they received information from persons that a decomposed body was found in the vicinity of the Port Mourant School. Upon inquiry, they were told that the body was taken to the Skeldon Mortuary.

“We go to Skeldon Hospital and find out, and how we describe he, was the correct person. The person send we to the police at Springlands to talk to them and a police tell we that he will give the porter ice for the body, but he never go. He gave a number for a next CID. So de Monday we went to Whim Police Station and dem ask we if we want do a Post Mortem, and that how dem done bury he since the 15th of last month,” Annie recounted.

The woman is angry that the police went ahead and buried the body without properly advertising for the identity of the deceased to be confirmed.

“Everything is a push around with these people, because we want the body exhumed so a post mortem could do, I want to know what happen to my brother, but all yuh getting is ‘today, tomorrow”.

She disclosed that they visited Dr. Veersammy Ramayya who advised them to visit the office of the Prime Minister at Port Mourant, where the Prime Minister’s representative Gobin Harbhajan engaged with them.

The relatives are of the belief that there was foul play involved, hence their request for an exhumation and Post Mortem to be done on the body.

“I need to know how my brother died”, Annie lamented.

Meanwhile, Commander of ‘B’ Division Lindon Alves, confirmed with this publication that all missing person reports were properly advertised.

“We would have had several missing person reports and several bodies recovered, and all were properly advertised”, the Commander said. According to Alves, “if persons are coming forward with information and would like to have the body exhumed, that is not a problem, we will work with them”.

He assured that he will meet with the relatives to hear their concerns.