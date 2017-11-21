Deliberate tactics apace to prevent past failures in Education Sector

Many failures of the past have been due to insufficient involvement of one or more stakeholders. It was with this in mind that the Ministry of Education decided to embrace an inclusive approach to address shortcomings in the education sector with a view of improving the teaching-learning process within the public education system.

According to information out of the Ministry, officials within the system have long accepted the fact that “attempts to impose educational reforms from the top down, or from outside, have failed.”

But there have been countries where the process has been relatively successful. The countries with successful outcomes are those that have obtained a determined commitment from local communities, parents and teachers, backed by continuing dialogue and various forms of outside financial, technical or professional assistance.

Moreover, the local Education Ministry has embraced a mode of operation that embraces the fact that local communities must play a paramount role in any successful reform strategy.

As such, the Ministry, this publication has learnt, will not be working in isolation to achieve its reform goals but rather will be collaborating with the local community, that is, stakeholders such as parents, school heads and teachers; public authorities and the international community too.

In fact, the Ministry will be looking to have sustained dialogue with its stakeholders through the media, community discussion, forums to educate parents and even on-the-job teacher training.

These tactics, Ministry officials believe, will help to create awareness, sharpen judgment and develop local capacity to improve the delivery of education.

Added to this, there has been a plea for the education system to be provided, not only with well-trained teachers, but also with the wherewithal to deliver education of a high standard, including books, modern communication media, and a suitable cultural and economic environment.

To achieve its goals, deliberate measures are continually being activated by the Ministry and it is expected that these measures will be advanced, and even more new ones will be brought on board when the Ministry is allocated an expected large chunk of the National Budget slated to be presented next Monday.

There are a number of specified areas that the Education Ministry has plans to fast-track in the New Year and they are wide-ranging.

From employing measures to ensure equity in the delivery of education to infrastructural improvements, the Ministry is aiming to ensure, as far as possible, that no-one – from early childhood to tertiary level – is allowed to slip through the cracks.

Against this background, the Ministry has crafted a six-point priority plan which embraces the theme: ‘Creating the pathway for First Class Education in a Green State’.

One of the areas of focus is the importance of bridging the gap between hinterland and coastland communities. In so doing, the Ministry will be paying particular attention to Information Communication Technologies [ICT] including: e-classroom, e-books and smart classrooms.

The Ministry has already set in motion plans to provide training support and preparation for teachers among other measures, including an education sector improvement project and curriculum reform.

Entailed in the Ministry’s plan are tactics to spur students’ interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics [STEM] and increasing access to Technical and Vocational Education Training [TVET] through the construction of TVET Centres at Bina Hill, Mahdia, Lethem and Mabaruma, to bridge the gap between hinterland and coastland, while enhancing hinterland access to post-secondary education.

At the same time, the Ministry has been directing much focus to Early Childhood Education [the nursery level and first two grades of primary] which is essentially the foundation of the formal education process.