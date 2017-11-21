De city council brucking up

Is everybody talking bout de people at de city council. All of a sudden de council reduce from 30 to four. Four people mekking all de decision. Some people calling dem de Fantastic Four. De name is de Mare or de Town Clown, de Clown Clerk, Ossie Clarke and de finance clerk.

Dem boys want to know wha does go through dem people mind. De four pick up demself and go to Mexico behind some people who seh dem got parking meter all round de world. Dem get a small piece fuh pocket money. One man tek de small piece and buy garbage truck.

That is why when de council decide to shack out de regular garbage collectors de man who buy de garbage truck put he truck into operation. But is like if no truck was operating. Soulja Bai clean up de city, now de Fantastic Four got de place looking like a pasture wid cow dung all over.

Only de Man above knows , what we will be drinking come Christmas . And is not that likker gun be in short supply. De Town Clown sitting pun de Board of Directors of GWI. And dat is de company dat suppose to supply all de water people got to drink. If de city ain’t clean no more, imagine wha gun happen to de water.

Dem boys seh dat de council got to be de biggest problem. It end up in trouble de odda day when it had to pay de staff. De finance man claim how de council didn’t have money because dem spend all to send de Fantastic Four to China. De workers did plan to send de whole council to meet dem Maker.

De Clown Clerk holler how he remember he had some money; lock up in he drawer. Dat is how de workers get paid. De Clown Clerk got to find money to pay de workers bonus.

De people know dem had to find money to send de Mare to Malta. And of course dem had to find place fuh she sleep.

Talk half and watch how de council brucking up