Latest update November 21st, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De city council brucking up

Nov 21, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Is everybody talking bout de people at de city council. All of a sudden de council reduce from 30 to four. Four people mekking all de decision. Some people calling dem de Fantastic Four. De name is de Mare or de Town Clown, de Clown Clerk, Ossie Clarke and de finance clerk.
Dem boys want to know wha does go through dem people mind. De four pick up demself and go to Mexico behind some people who seh dem got parking meter all round de world. Dem get a small piece fuh pocket money. One man tek de small piece and buy garbage truck.
That is why when de council decide to shack out de regular garbage collectors de man who buy de garbage truck put he truck into operation. But is like if no truck was operating. Soulja Bai clean up de city, now de Fantastic Four got de place looking like a pasture wid cow dung all over.
Only de Man above knows , what we will be drinking come Christmas . And is not that likker gun be in short supply. De Town Clown sitting pun de Board of Directors of GWI. And dat is de company dat suppose to supply all de water people got to drink. If de city ain’t clean no more, imagine wha gun happen to de water.
Dem boys seh dat de council got to be de biggest problem. It end up in trouble de odda day when it had to pay de staff. De finance man claim how de council didn’t have money because dem spend all to send de Fantastic Four to China. De workers did plan to send de whole council to meet dem Maker.
De Clown Clerk holler how he remember he had some money; lock up in he drawer. Dat is how de workers get paid. De Clown Clerk got to find money to pay de workers bonus.
De people know dem had to find money to send de Mare to Malta. And of course dem had to find place fuh she sleep.
Talk half and watch how de council brucking up

 

More in this category

Sports

The Anticipated 2017 Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” futsal tourney launched

The Anticipated 2017 Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” futsal...

Nov 21, 2017

Amid much expectation and excitement, the 2017 edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship, was officially launched yesterday at the Thirst Park Sports Club. The...
Read More
Johnson credits Shiv for return to form

Johnson credits Shiv for return to form

Nov 21, 2017

KK Warriors trounce Herstelling Raiders to end third

KK Warriors trounce Herstelling Raiders to end...

Nov 21, 2017

Jarel wins Caribbean Beat Sports Bar pool competition

Jarel wins Caribbean Beat Sports Bar pool...

Nov 21, 2017

Georgetown All stars overcome Blairmont Blazers in U13 fixture

Georgetown All stars overcome Blairmont Blazers...

Nov 21, 2017

GOA upset over tardiness of the AAG

GOA upset over tardiness of the AAG

Nov 21, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]