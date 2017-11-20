Three years after closure…Works to commence on sinking Christianburg Primary

Latest update November 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Christianburg Primary School which is located in Linden has been unoccupied for the past three years due to sections of the building crumbling, with massive erosion taking place close to the school foundation.
According to Mayor Carwyn Holland, the school building is number three on the list of priorities for the Regional Democratic Council Budget 2018 with the hope that it is given a nod.
This is because three years ago the school was leaning to the back and some parts started to sink.
Pupils were transferred to the St. Aidan’s Primary School which is located in Blue Berry Hill.
The Mayor noted that the transferred Christianburg students had to travel a longer distance to get to the St. Aidan’s Primary. He added that he met with concerned parents and guardians who complained about the difficulties that the children are facing.
As a result of the discussions, several town hall meetings were held in Christianburg with the members of the community. The Mayor said that the main call is for the school to be rebuilt at the same location.
However, the people of Christianburg and the Mayor are jointly calling for this school to be rebuilt by 2018 and are ready to rebuild as a community project if it’s not done by the RDC.
He noted that a US engineer recently visited the site. He added that several overseas based Guyanese who were former students are ready to help provide free labour. They expressed thanks to the Linden Youth Leaders and residents who have signalled their readiness to join the effort.
A few years ago members of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the Christianburg Primary School had shut the school over concerns that the building poses a threat to the safety of both students and teachers.
Nov 19, 2017By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet Communications The Guyana Jaguars have won five of the six matches they have played against the T&T Red Force in PCL cricket and when the...
Nov 19, 2017
Nov 19, 2017
Nov 19, 2017
Nov 19, 2017
Nov 19, 2017
Two men, Laurence Williams and Tameswhar Lilmohan, living in a beautiful country – Canada- woke up one day, ran... more
The Cold War ended but only for the Soviet Union. The USSR splintered following the implosion within the bloc. The Americans... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]