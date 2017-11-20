Three years after closure…Works to commence on sinking Christianburg Primary

The Christianburg Primary School which is located in Linden has been unoccupied for the past three years due to sections of the building crumbling, with massive erosion taking place close to the school foundation.

According to Mayor Carwyn Holland, the school building is number three on the list of priorities for the Regional Democratic Council Budget 2018 with the hope that it is given a nod.

This is because three years ago the school was leaning to the back and some parts started to sink.

Pupils were transferred to the St. Aidan’s Primary School which is located in Blue Berry Hill.

The Mayor noted that the transferred Christianburg students had to travel a longer distance to get to the St. Aidan’s Primary. He added that he met with concerned parents and guardians who complained about the difficulties that the children are facing.

As a result of the discussions, several town hall meetings were held in Christianburg with the members of the community. The Mayor said that the main call is for the school to be rebuilt at the same location.

However, the people of Christianburg and the Mayor are jointly calling for this school to be rebuilt by 2018 and are ready to rebuild as a community project if it’s not done by the RDC.

He noted that a US engineer recently visited the site. He added that several overseas based Guyanese who were former students are ready to help provide free labour. They expressed thanks to the Linden Youth Leaders and residents who have signalled their readiness to join the effort.

A few years ago members of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the Christianburg Primary School had shut the school over concerns that the building poses a threat to the safety of both students and teachers.