Stage of Champions 2…Grenada’s Daniel cops Overall and Over-177 titles

Guyanese Campbell wins Men’s Physique

By Zaheer Mohamed

The second edition of ‘Stage of Champions’ bodybuilding competition proved to be a resounding success with athletes from Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Suriname and the host nation thrilling their fans as they flexed their muscles to selected music Saturday night at Theatre Guild in Kingston, Georgetown.

The event, which entails compulsory poses and individual routines in the respective categories, also includes Men’s Physique and Miss Bikini segments.

The night’s activities saw Damion Daniel of Grenada stealing the spotlight- he first won the Over 177 lbs category and went on to take the Overall title.

Despite being pushed somewhat by Suriname’s duo of Anthony Nekni, who finished second, and Tohid Melvin (3rd), Daniel managed to prevail. Anthony Rodrigues, sporting decent mass, of Trinidad and Tobago was fourth, while Guyanese Christopher Miller placed fifth.

Daniel was in the limelight again when he took to the stage to compete in the Overall segment. Sporting a well chiseled body that carried mass, Daniel outshone his rivals much to the delight of the fans to add to his prizes.

Emmerson Campbell gave Guyanese fans something to cheer about by winning the Men’s Physique title ahead of Rafael Kromokanjo of Suriname, Brendon Francis of Trinidad and Tobago, Ridolph Getrovio Costa of Suriname and Guyanese Cdel Crum-E-Wing in that order.

Sudarshinck Persaud beat fellow Guyanese Zallim Bacchus and Greyson Forde respectively to win the Bantamweight (U143lbs) segment, while Marlon Bennett copped the Lightweight (U154lbs) division. Eybo Orford finished second and Donald Lindie placed third.

The Miss Bikini segment was an all Suriname affair – this event was perhaps one of the most difficult for the judges as all the women possessed the attitude to go with their toned bodies. But Stefini Jjon-A-San triumphed ahead of her rivals. Militia Gulimo took the runner up spot followed by Suelle Sheppherd, Singodjojo Jannelle and Priscella Atmopaniro.

The U176 lbs category was taken by Guyanese Nolun Smith winning ahead of his countryman Odel Crum-E-Wing.