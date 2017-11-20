Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Cricket Development Programme…Trial matches for King Solomon Logistics U-12 and Poonai Pharmacy U-13 Teams

The Cricket Development Committee of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS under the Chairmanship of Vice President Mark Papannah and Cricket Manager Ravin Kissoonlall over the next couple of days would be organising a series of trial matches for the Club’s junior cricketers.

The teams involved would be the Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics Under-12 and Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Cricket Teams.

The matches would be held at the Area ‘H’ Ground and Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the main aim is to not only identify players for the two teams, but also to provide a streamlined structure that would feed well prepared cricketers for the Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes Under-15 Team for the 2018 and 2019 Cricket Seasons.

The Club Secretary/CEO and Vice President on Monday last visited the Rose Hall Town Primary School and spoke to the 60 students who have joined the Club’s Under-12 Team. The students “36 males and 24 females” would be part of the trials that would be played using the softball format.

The Under-13 trials would be played among 24 students drawn from the Lower Corentyne Secondary School, while students from the J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School, Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary and Port Mourant Secondary would be targeted soon.

Speaking to the new club members at the Rose Hall Town Primary School, the long serving Secretary/CEO stated that the club would be investing heavily into their future not only as a cricketer but in education as well. He appealed to the Under-12 Cricketers to be prepared to work hard, to listen to instructions, to develop a culture of personal discipline and most importantly to understand that the pursuit of education is the most important goal in life.

As Club Members, they would be assisted with cricket gears, education materials and would be part of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club massive Annual Award Ceremony Scheme where over $3M worth of prizes are shared out to outstanding members.

The future of the five times Guyana Cricket Club of the Year Awardee, Foster stated, depends heavily on its junior cricketers and as such special emphasis would be placed on them.

The Under-12 and Under-13 players would be involved in at least two matches per month and Foster expressed confidence that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would be able to identify promising players for its Under-15 Team and the Metro Female Cricket Team.

Parents living in the Lower Corentyne area who are interested in their Children joining the two teams can visit the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Office at the Area ‘H’ Ground from 09:00 hours to 18:00 hours daily or call 337-4562 for more information.

The Under-12 Team is sponsored by King Solomon Logistics and the Under-13 Team by Poonai Bhirooj of Poonai’s Pharmacy.