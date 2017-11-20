Renewed focus and early preparations key to my success – Roshandin

Regarded as one of the brightest talents in local motorsport, Group 2 racer Shairaz Mohamed Roshandin underlined his reputation by racing away with the top honours in the category for the day, at the just concluded final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) held last Sunday, at the South Dakota Circuit.

Roshandin, who has been knocking at the door for sometime, produced a dominant performance, winning one and placing second twice in three races to be crowned Group 2 champion.

In an interview, Roshandin, who drives a multi-coloured Honda Civic, said his outstanding display against some of the best drivers in the Caribbean came as no surprise to him since he has been able to focus more on the car and his personal preparations following his departure from the club’s administrative arm.

“Over the past four years I was heavily involved in the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club administration which had an effect on my preparation for Meets, but having departed from that portfolio I’m now able to spearhead my car’s preparation and immediately you can see the results,” Roshandin said.

The local speedster, who secured pole position following a frenetic battle with Barbados’ Mark Thompson and Guyana’s own Chet Singh in describing his performance, said there was no room for error and you had to be nearly flawless to win, citing the mere hundredths of a second difference between the top six cars in terms of lap times.

“Our group is so close in terms of times so it is easy to lose position if you make a slight mistake and just to place emphasis on what I’m saying is for you just to look at how I lost to Thompson in the third race where I hit the bakes too soon and locked up a bit and he was able to squeeze through and past me and I was never able to regain the position,” Roshandin recounted.

Roshandin, who qualified on pole after returning a blistering 38.1 seconds said the team knew they had a great opportunity to perform well and he is happy that he lived up to the expectations of the team and himself.

Asked what’s next for him, the soft spoken racer said he has a new focus now on the sport and he is hoping that come 2018 when the new season starts he will be able to compete at all the designated circuits and continue his fine run.

“I’m now fully focused on my racing career and I’m confident of doing well once again next year because we are now preparing much earlier and testing much earlier as well,” he stated.

In response to the question of where the sport is in terms of its current standing within the Caribbean, Roshandin opined that it is extremely popular not only with the Region, but within the Diaspora as well, pointing to the large number of overseas arrivals and income it generates for tourism and the hospitality sectors.

In closing he thanked his sponsors Total Lubricants, Rubis (Guyana Inc.), M.S. Roshandin and Diesel Fuel Pumps & Injectors Services for their support and making his participation possible.

Photo caption- Guyana’s Shairaz Roshandin (right) seen in a fierce battle with Barbadian Mark Thompson during last Sunday’s final leg of the CMRC.