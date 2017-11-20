Leaked emails show AFC’s role in search for GECOM Chairman

Leaked emails appear to show that senior Alliance For Change (AFC) members shared their disapproval with President David Granger over the names provided by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo to fill the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The emails cast a different light on the AFC’s narrative after the President unilaterally appointed retired Justice James Patterson as the Chairman of GECOM on October 19th. The AFC, which is a member of the governing-coalition, initially stated that the party played no role in the decision.

One of the leaked emails sent on October 22 by Public Security Minister and AFC Chairman, Khemraj Ramjattan, stated that he expressed to president Granger that he was ‘not comfortable’ with the second list of nominees presented by Jagdeo.

In the email to senior AFC officials, Ramjattan stated that the President had asked what he [Ramjattan] thought of the names during a coffee break at Cabinet.

Ramjattan stated that he further went on to advise that if the President also shared his position on the second list of nominees, then the President ‘is in his right’ to proceed to appoint a person who fits the constitutional requirements as he is empowered to do under the proviso of Article 161 of the Constitution.

In the email, Ramjattan indicated that AFC Leader, Raphael Trotman was present at the coffee break and expressed similar sentiments.

Ramjattan further stated that the proviso to the article was placed there in 1992 when former United States President Jimmy Carter visited Guyana. He indicated that this was in place with the precise purpose to end gridlock in the Opposition Leader not finding agreement in accordance with the Constitution.

Another email shows that Ramjattan was worried about the fallout from the appointment and advised his colleagues that the AFC must start to formulate what exactly it wants from constitutional reform.

He noted that one underlying perception dangerous to the AFC is the narrative that the party cannot do anything to stop rigged elections.

Ramjattan reiterated that it is very difficult to rig elections in the context of the institutional arrangements in place and the very local and international eyes on them. He noted that the Granger administration is differently placed against that of a Burnham administration, but recognised the difficulty of making the argument publicly.

The emails have since been confirmed by Ramjattan.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has asserted that Trotman’s presence at State House on the evening Patterson was sworn in conflicted with the AFC’s position of playing no role in the selection process.

According to the AFC, Trotman wrote to the party to explain that he was invited to an urgent meeting at State House by President David Granger on the evening of October 19th.

At the meeting, the AFC noted that President Granger informed Mr. Trotman of his decision with regard to the appointment of Justice James Patterson as GECOM Chairman. According to the party, the meeting concluded and Mr. Trotman departed.