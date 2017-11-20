Joseph and Alphonso reign in Lucozade Handicap Squash tourney

The curtains came down yesterday afternoon on the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Ansa Mcal Lucozade Handicap Squash Tournament which was held at the Georgetown Club courts.

Nyron Joseph and Michael Alphonso were crowned champions in their respective categories, but both had to work extremely hard to achieve their victories.

In the Open final, Nyron Joseph -22 was pitted against Jonathan Antczak +7. Jonathan had secured his place in the final with an upset victory over Daniel Islam in their semi final match, while Nyron had beaten Theron Mohabeer to book his place in the final. Nyron came out of the minus handicap with Jonathan at 10 points and eventually caught him at 11. He eventually won the first game 15 – 13. However, in the second game Nyron could only come out of the minus handicap with Jonathan at 12 points and just could not close the gap fast enough as Jonathan won the second game 15 – 12. In the third game Nyron again came out of the minus handicap with Jonathan at 10 points but Jonathan was playing his heart out. At 12 – 2 Jonathan was three points away from securing victory but could only win one more point as Nyron came back to win the third game 15 – 13.

In category A defending champion Abosaide Cadogan 0 was matched against Michael Alphonso -4. Abosaide won a close first game 15 – 12 but Michael rebounded to take the second game 15 – 9. In the third game Abosaide jumped out to a quick lead and with her leading 12 – 8 it seemed as if she would successfully defend her title but Michael won the next seven points to claim a well deserved victory 15 – 12.

In the Open category Daniel Islam -5 placed third when he defeated Theron Mohabeer +8 by two games to one. Daniel came from being down 7 – 14 to win a close first game 15 – 14. In the second game Daniel would be down 4 – 14 but would get to as close as 13 – 14 before Theron would close out the game 15 – 13. In the third game the efforts of the two previous games took its toll on Theron as Daniel would catch him at ten all and would close out the match 15 – 12.

In category A Kirsten Gomes 0 would finish third as she defeated Gianni Carpenter -8, by two games to nil. Kirsten would establish a big lead and was up 13 – 5. Gianni would get all the way up to 12 – 13 but would lose the next two points for a 15 – 12 first game loss. In the second game Kirsten was always in the lead but Gianni closed the gap to be down 6 – 8. Kirsten would win the next four points to be up 12 – 6 and would win the match by taking the second game 15 – 11.

In the plate finals both matches had straight set winners. In the Open plate final Adam Alves +5 beat Nicholas Narain -12 15 – 0 in the first game. The second game was a lot closer but Adam would eventually win it 15 – 12. In the category A plate final both players Mohryan Baksh and James Meckeci had the identical handicap of +5. Mohryan easily won the first game 15 – 8 but with James leading 14 – 11 in the second game it looked like if he would force a deciding third game but it was not to be as Mohryan won the next four points to secure victory 15 – 14.

In the play off for third place in the category A plate Zachary Persaud had an easy 15 – 7, 15 – 7 win over Jahcinta Adams, while Douglas DeGroot got a walk over from Ryan Rahaman to finish third in the Open plate.

Full results are as follows.

Open category

Nyron Joseph – Winner

Jonathan Antczak – Second

Daniel Islam – Third

Theron Mohabeer – Fourth

Category A

Michael Alphonso – Winner

Abosaide Cadogan – Second

Kirsten Gomes – Third

Gianni Carpenter – Fourth

Open category plate

Adam Alves – Winner

Nicholas Narain – Second

Dougals De Groot – Third

Category A plate

Mohryan Baksh – Winner

James Mekdeci – Second

Zachary Persaud – Third