Latest update November 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry fails to prove it spent over $1B on drugs and medical supplies

Nov 20, 2017 News 0

 

 

 

The Audit Office of Guyana has been unable to verify that the Ministry of Health has spent over $1B on drugs and medical supplies. Also, the Audit Office has flagged the ministry’s misspending of hundreds of millions of dollars.
The issues were highlighted in the Audit Report of 2016.
The report stated that auditors, who examined payment vouchers for $1.434B that were expended by the ministry, found that eight contracts were awarded by both NPTAB and MTB valued at $1.434B, and cheques were prepared and processed. Auditors noted that a schedule of the drugs procured for the total contract sums were attached to the vouchers. However, there was no breakdown to show the value and quantity of drugs and medical supplies procured for each Region.
“As a result, the accuracy and validity of the amounts expended on behalf of the Regions could not be determined.”
Further, auditors found that included in the sum of $1.838B is the sum of $320.525M which represents warrants received by the Ministry for Region Six.
According to the Integrated Financial Management and Accounting System (IFMAS), the full sum was expended by the Ministry on behalf of the Region for the period under review.
However, checks by auditors revealed that the sum of $114.277M was expended on the purchase of drugs and medical supplies while $206.248M was expended on the ministry’s payroll for October 2016. “The moneys were not utilized for the purpose intended.”
Responding to the findings of the Audit Office, the Ministry of Health said that a breakdown of the value and quantity of the drugs and medical supplies procured would be done in future; and it is engaging the Ministry of Finance to have the issue with the amount expended on the payroll resolved.
The Audit Office recommended that the Ministry ensures that “the amounts received via warrants are expended for the purposes intended and any unspent amounts are returned to the relevant Budget Agencies/Regions with the necessary financial returns; and that it is in receipt of all financial returns in respect of warrants issued.

 

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships …Red Force a spent Force as Jaguars scent blood

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships …Red Force a spent Force as...

Nov 19, 2017

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet Communications The Guyana Jaguars have won five of the six matches they have played against the T&T Red Force in PCL cricket and when the...
Read More
KMTC Xmas meet set for December 26 at Bush Lot

KMTC Xmas meet set for December 26 at Bush Lot

Nov 19, 2017

Port Mourant Turf Club horserace meet set for Next Sunday

Port Mourant Turf Club horserace meet set for...

Nov 19, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Record entries, large turnout highlight qualifying round

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Nov 19, 2017

Keen competition as ANSA MCAL-Lucozade Handicap Squash tourney concludes

Keen competition as ANSA MCAL-Lucozade Handicap...

Nov 19, 2017

Golden Jaguars 19-man squad departs today for international friendly in Asia

Golden Jaguars 19-man squad departs today for...

Nov 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • America’s nasty war

    The Cold War ended but only for the Soviet Union. The USSR splintered following the implosion within the bloc. The Americans... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]