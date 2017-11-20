Health Ministry fails to prove it spent over $1B on drugs and medical supplies

Latest update November 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Audit Office of Guyana has been unable to verify that the Ministry of Health has spent over $1B on drugs and medical supplies. Also, the Audit Office has flagged the ministry’s misspending of hundreds of millions of dollars.
The issues were highlighted in the Audit Report of 2016.
The report stated that auditors, who examined payment vouchers for $1.434B that were expended by the ministry, found that eight contracts were awarded by both NPTAB and MTB valued at $1.434B, and cheques were prepared and processed. Auditors noted that a schedule of the drugs procured for the total contract sums were attached to the vouchers. However, there was no breakdown to show the value and quantity of drugs and medical supplies procured for each Region.
“As a result, the accuracy and validity of the amounts expended on behalf of the Regions could not be determined.”
Further, auditors found that included in the sum of $1.838B is the sum of $320.525M which represents warrants received by the Ministry for Region Six.
According to the Integrated Financial Management and Accounting System (IFMAS), the full sum was expended by the Ministry on behalf of the Region for the period under review.
However, checks by auditors revealed that the sum of $114.277M was expended on the purchase of drugs and medical supplies while $206.248M was expended on the ministry’s payroll for October 2016. “The moneys were not utilized for the purpose intended.”
Responding to the findings of the Audit Office, the Ministry of Health said that a breakdown of the value and quantity of the drugs and medical supplies procured would be done in future; and it is engaging the Ministry of Finance to have the issue with the amount expended on the payroll resolved.
The Audit Office recommended that the Ministry ensures that “the amounts received via warrants are expended for the purposes intended and any unspent amounts are returned to the relevant Budget Agencies/Regions with the necessary financial returns; and that it is in receipt of all financial returns in respect of warrants issued.
Nov 19, 2017By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet Communications The Guyana Jaguars have won five of the six matches they have played against the T&T Red Force in PCL cricket and when the...
Nov 19, 2017
Nov 19, 2017
Nov 19, 2017
Nov 19, 2017
Nov 19, 2017
Two men, Laurence Williams and Tameswhar Lilmohan, living in a beautiful country – Canada- woke up one day, ran... more
The Cold War ended but only for the Soviet Union. The USSR splintered following the implosion within the bloc. The Americans... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]