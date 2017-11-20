Hamilton Green Knockout Cup Football Tournament…Gittens key to Winners bid for final spot

He is known to be a tireless warrior with enough experience to school many defences that he goes up against and his presence on the field for his team Winners Connection in their clash with Milerock could be of real significance.

Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens is his name and every football enthusiast and opponent know how difficult it is for defenders to keep him in check and this worry may certainly be the focus of Milerock’s coaching staff as they prepare for their semi-final engagement in the Hamilton Green Knockout Cup Football Tournament on November 26, at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

The pint-sized striker whose silky skills has mesmerized many defenders will no doubt be backing himself to lead his team to the final set for November 30, at the same venue.

What is equally certain is that a team from the Mining Town will be in the final and they play the winner of the encounter between Police and Soesdyke.

Gittens, who is one of the most durable players to come out of the Linden community, will have support from the likes of Marmalique Davidson and Keon Sears, all prolific goalscorers, while Trakel Thomas and Derrol Dainty will marshal their backline.

The combination of Joel McKinnon, Denzil Fordyce, Nellon Walcott and Lorenzo Miller are expected to be the driving force for Milerock quest to advance, while Oswald Benjamin and Akeem Green have the herculean undertaking to keeping the potent strike force of Winners Connection at bay.

The other semi-final should favour Police, a team that has been amongst the most consistent performers in local football.

Police will be led by the experienced Dwain Jacobs and his support will come from players such as Kester Dundas, Lescharles Critchlow, Steffon Ramsay, Dwayne Wilson and the in-form Darrius Frank between the uprights.

Soesdyke is of unknown quality, but having reached this far in a competition it says a lot about the team’s ability.

Trayon Khan, Colin McLean, Tyrell Khan, Alvin Batson, Colin Holder and Kelson Benson are the key players who will be needed to perform to guarantee a place in the final.

Over $1million in total prize monies are up for grabs with the winning team set to receive $500,000 and the Ministry of Citizenship trophy, while the runner-up takes home $250,000 and the Busta trophy.

The third and fourth placed finishers will walk away with $150,000 and $100,000 along with trophies donated by John Fernandes Ltd and Cummings Electrical respectively. It promises to be a sizzling double header.