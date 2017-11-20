Guyanese Gymnast Rahim making strides in England

Latest update November 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Alyieana Rahim, a 15-year old Guyanese by descent has been making great strides in the field of Gymnastics in the UK. Rahim, whose father Fazil Rahim, is from Mon Repos North, and mother Shelly Mithu from Herstelling; is a member of England’s junior Gymnastic squad.

Alyieana Rahim in one of her recent competitions.

From a wee lass in love with Irish dancing, Alyieana recently represented England at Gymnastics in Germany at the October Leverkusen Cup Competition. Her other 2017 competitions were: February – the Magical Classic, Florida, USA March – British Championships, Echo Arena, Liverpool, England.
In September, Alyieana won the Junior Regional and East County Junior championships. In March of this she narrowly missed out on Bronze in the British Championship Beam Finals.
Without doubt, Alyieana is another example of Guyanese excelling, when given the chance. A pupil of the Sapphire School of Gymnastics, Hemel Hampstead, England, she is a hopeful for the 2020 Olympics.
Though born in England, Alyieana is grounded in the Guyanese way of life.  She is Guyanese to the bone, and in her heart, carries the Golden Arrowhead every time she trains and competes. Should Guyana obtain a Gymnastic team Alyieana is keen to play a devoted role. She is looking for other Guyanese Gymnasts to build a team for Guyana. Contact can be made on email- [email protected]

