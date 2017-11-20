Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/town C/ship set for launch today

Following much publicity and fan-fare, the 2017 edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship will officially be launched today, at the Banks DIH Limited Boardroom from 11:00am.

The tourney will commence on November 22nd and continue on the 23rd at the East Ruimveldt Community Center, commonly known as California Square.

According to an official release from the tournament coordinators, Three Peat Promotions, “Anticipation for the tournament is at an all-time high. The response from the communities and teams during the qualification period is evidence that the tournament is growing in popularity and prestige.”

The document further said, “Overall more than 90 teams illustrated their willingness to participate through the submission of registration forms and following an exceptionally competitive playoff round, we expect an even more competitive championship.”

“They are many teams that have quality to ascend to the throne. Teams such as Future Stars, Gold is Money, Leopold Street, North Ruimveldt and Queen Street Tiger Bay possess tremendous quality, and as such, defending champion Sparta Boss will have a fight on their hands to retain their championship,” it concluded.

Winner of the overall event will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.

The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. The event is also sponsored by Colours Boutique.Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown 2017 Group Assignments

Group-A Group-E

Sparta Boss West Front Road

Channel-9-Warriors North Ruimveldt

Ol Skool Ballers Smyth Street

Gaza Squad Judgement Yard

Group-B Group-F

Leopold Street Broad Street

Albouystown-A Queen Street Tigerbay

Bad-A-Yard California Square

GTI Ballers Stabroek Ballers

Group-C Group-G

North East La Penitence Tucville

Festival City Bent Street

New Market Street Sophia Bullies

Kingston Norton Street

Group-D Group-H

Back Circle Future Stars

Albouystown-B Alexander Village

Trap House Upsetters

Rising Stars East Front Road

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown 2017 Group Fixtures

Day-1-East Ruimveldt-(California Square)-Wednesday 22nd

Bad-A-Yard vs GTI-Ballers-19:00hrs

Broad Street vs Stabroek Ballers-19:30hrs

Albouystown-B vs Rising Stars-20:00hrs

North East La Penitence vs Kingston-20:30hrs

West Front Road vs Smyth Street-21:00hrs

North Ruimveldt vs Judgement Yard-21:30hrs

Festival City vs New Market Street-22:00hrs

Channel-9 vs Gaza Squad-22:30hrs

California Square vs Queen Street Tigerbay-23:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Ol Skool Ballers-23:30hrs

Day-2-East Ruimveldt-(California Square)-Thursday 23rd

Kingston vs New Market Street-19:00hrs

Albouystown-A vs GTI Ballers-19:30hrs

Bent Street vs Norton Street-20:00hrs

Leopold Street vs Bad-A-Yard-20:30hrs

Tucville vs Sophia Bullies-21:00hrs

Ol Skool vs Gaza Squad-21:30hrs

Alexander Village vs Upsetters-22:00hrs

East Front Road vs Future Stars-22:30hrs

Back Circle vs Trap House-23:00hrs