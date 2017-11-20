Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/town C/ship set for launch today

Latest update November 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Following much publicity and fan-fare, the 2017 edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship will officially be launched today, at the Banks DIH Limited Boardroom from 11:00am.
The tourney will commence on November 22nd and continue on the 23rd at the East Ruimveldt Community Center, commonly known as California Square.
According to an official release from the tournament coordinators, Three Peat Promotions, “Anticipation for the tournament is at an all-time high. The response from the communities and teams during the qualification period is evidence that the tournament is growing in popularity and prestige.”
The document further said, “Overall more than 90 teams illustrated their willingness to participate through the submission of registration forms and following an exceptionally competitive playoff round, we expect an even more competitive championship.”
“They are many teams that have quality to ascend to the throne. Teams such as Future Stars, Gold is Money, Leopold Street, North Ruimveldt and Queen Street Tiger Bay possess tremendous quality, and as such, defending champion Sparta Boss will have a fight on their hands to retain their championship,” it concluded.
Winner of the overall event will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.
The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. The event is also sponsored by Colours Boutique.Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown 2017 Group Assignments
Group-A Group-E
Sparta Boss West Front Road
Channel-9-Warriors North Ruimveldt
Ol Skool Ballers Smyth Street
Gaza Squad Judgement Yard
Group-B Group-F
Leopold Street Broad Street
Albouystown-A Queen Street Tigerbay
Bad-A-Yard California Square
GTI Ballers Stabroek Ballers
Group-C Group-G
North East La Penitence Tucville
Festival City Bent Street
New Market Street Sophia Bullies
Kingston Norton Street
Group-D Group-H
Back Circle Future Stars
Albouystown-B Alexander Village
Trap House Upsetters
Rising Stars East Front Road
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown 2017 Group Fixtures
Day-1-East Ruimveldt-(California Square)-Wednesday 22nd
Bad-A-Yard vs GTI-Ballers-19:00hrs
Broad Street vs Stabroek Ballers-19:30hrs
Albouystown-B vs Rising Stars-20:00hrs
North East La Penitence vs Kingston-20:30hrs
West Front Road vs Smyth Street-21:00hrs
North Ruimveldt vs Judgement Yard-21:30hrs
Festival City vs New Market Street-22:00hrs
Channel-9 vs Gaza Squad-22:30hrs
California Square vs Queen Street Tigerbay-23:00hrs
Sparta Boss vs Ol Skool Ballers-23:30hrs
Day-2-East Ruimveldt-(California Square)-Thursday 23rd
Kingston vs New Market Street-19:00hrs
Albouystown-A vs GTI Ballers-19:30hrs
Bent Street vs Norton Street-20:00hrs
Leopold Street vs Bad-A-Yard-20:30hrs
Tucville vs Sophia Bullies-21:00hrs
Ol Skool vs Gaza Squad-21:30hrs
Alexander Village vs Upsetters-22:00hrs
East Front Road vs Future Stars-22:30hrs
Back Circle vs Trap House-23:00hrs
