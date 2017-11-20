Got to Go, Appealing Harvest, Jackin My Style for last race in Guyana

Three amazing thoroughbred horses will be running there last race in Guyana on December 3rd, 2017 at the Race of Champion Horserace meet promoted by Jumbo Jet Racing Committee in collaboration with Rising Sun Turf Club.

Got To Go will definitely be going after the Race of Champions. This Jamaican Filly who set some strife’s in Guyana for the years she was here, ran against all champions of champions and she’s still up and running, putting some great champions off the track like “Scores Even” and many more. She’s a small horse with a big heart. Owner N. Mohamed stated he’s looking forward to a final win from her before sending her off to Suriname. He said he never gave any of his legends away, but because of his love the sport, he wants to help Suriname grow in the sport of Thoroughbred racing like what he is currently doing in Guyana. Got to Go will be running in the G-Class and Lower event.

Appealing Harvest known for pace and power, has caused many to refer to this Jamaican filly as a “Land Plane” setting some great friction throughout the country. “She wasn’t a horse for distance races but definitely a horse of lots of early speed,” said Mr. Mohamed. He also stated that he thinks this horse will be the better horse in Suriname of the 3 that’s going, due to the small track that they have there and the competition is below standard.

Jackin My Style know as the wicked Yankee grey has preformed well throughout the years, running the most seconds in Guyana with no wins. Many say he’s just wicked and don’t want to win, some say the trainer can’t get him fit enough, and some say the jockeys can’t ride him. Well Mr. Mohamed said he’s hoping for a miracle win on December 3, 2017. Also he hopes that the Suriname trainers figure something out with him that their stable didn’t figure out.

“I know its three great horses coming out from my stable but I need to concentrate on the main event and promote horseracing to grow like other countries as Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados. That is my dream to stop the cowboy race and to have thoroughbred racing once and for all in Guyana. I don’t get much support from the other tracks as everyone do as they please but I know that I will get it done as the largest Promoter in Guyana. Many think of themselves, but I look at the horse owners, jockeys and grooms to do things to benefit them in the future. I know next year will be a great year of racing as many horses will be coming to Guyana to compete,” Mohamed disclosed.