George guides Redeemer Primary to victory as GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket continues

Latest update November 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Kevin George struck a fine 72 to guide Redeemer Primary to nine-wicket victory over Rama Krishna Primary when play in the Georgetown leg of the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy cricket competition continued on Friday last at Everest Cricket Club.
Batting first, Rama Krishna Primary managed 126-5 off their allotted 14 overs. Feyaad Lakeraj scored 42, while Anthwon Williams made 12 and Jenellen Nevenkirk 10. George led his team’s chase hitting six fours and six sixes while Chad De Nieunkirk made 15.
Mea’s Primary beat Bel Air Primary by 42 runs. Mae’s Primary took first strike and posted 103-6. Sachin James made 25; Jonathan Mentore got 23, while Danesh Persaud and Jhoe Budram assisted with 15 each. Asif Esau claimed two wickets.
Bel Air Primary were limited to 61-5 in reply. Recardo Persaud made 22 and Rickel De Jesus 14; S. Boodram had two wickets.
South Ruimveldt Primary overcame Tucville Primary by one run. South Ruimveldt took first strike and got to 74-7 with Jeremiah Moore scoring 20. Tucville Primary responded with 73-6.
St. Pius gained a walk over from Smith’s Memorial. (Zaheer Mohamed)
