GCUC work shop concludes

Nov 20, 2017

The Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council two-day work shop concluded yesterday at Union Hall, Woolford Avenue.

Facilitators Nigel Duguid (left) and Shannon Crawford, both seated,
and members of the umpiring fraternity following the clinic.

The clinic which was facilitated by umpires Nigel Duigid and Shannon Crawford was designed to update umpires with the changes as well as other laws of cricket (2017 Code). Umpires were also briefed on overrate sheet and playing conditions.
Among those attended the clinic was Match Referee Moses Ramnarine and Grantley Culbard, Colin Alfred, Eddie Nicholls, Devlin Austin, Shemila Austin, Stephon Josiah, Joseph Jeffrey and Heuvel Chuna.

