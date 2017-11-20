Freightlink Express Online Shopping, giving customers an affordable online shopping method

By: Davina Ramdass

Online shopping has stolen the interest of many and has become one of the easiest, cheapest and most affordable ways of shopping. Despite the several online shopping entities in Guyana, Freightlink Express boasts of being, by far, the most convenient of them all.

Freightlink is a one of kind shopping company that indeed has its customers’ best interests at heart. For persons who have no idea of what or how to do online shopping although it seems interesting, Esmond Alsopp, the company’s Marketing Consultant said the staff at each of the company’s two locations, in Lamaha Street, Georgetown and in Grove, East Bank Demerara are always willing to provide customers with further information about this convenient and hassle-free way of shopping.

What does Freightlink offer?

Freightlink presently gives its customers the opportunity to shop online and take advantage of the best prices while even enjoying the comfort of their home.

Online shopping is known to be one of the best ways of doing shopping for the holidays, since it is less hassle and is much cheaper.

From furniture, to clothing, electrical appliances and toys, anything might be of need or want can be shopped and shipped through this company.

Why Freightlink?

Freightlink Express gives to its customers the option of using their mailbox, which is referred to as ‘Skybox’. This service allows customers to shop online and have the items shipped to the company’s address and delivered to Guyana.

Skybox is useful for customers that have their own credit card.

In addition to Skybox, persons without credit cards can shop via E-Shopping, where they can use the company’s credit card to shop items of any financial amount.

Who can shop online?

The online shopping entity allows anybody of any age and background to use their service.

“There is absolutely nothing that can stop anybody from shopping online,” according to Esmond Alsopp. He went on to say that students even use this service and he was even an online shopper since High School.

How can I do this?

To shop online with Freightlink, there is a simple registration process that is attached. This process requires simple information such as the customer’s name, address, telephone numbers and a few other facts. To get registered, one can sign up by visiting any of the two business locations.

Browsing can also be done in any of the locations, using either of the credible websites that Freightlink shops from, some of which includes Macy’s, Wallmart and Fashion Nova, since they are interested in the safety of their customers.

Subsequent to this, a customer can begin to shop online immediately. There is no waiting time to confirm any information.

What is the cost?

According to Alsopp, “Our charges are very easy and affordable; it is the best in Guyana. We charge eight US dollars per pound, but as long as it exceeds six pounds the customer is charged three US dollars extra, along with a ten dollar handling fee.”

This company assures that the item or items purchased can be delivered within three business days.

The Marketing Manager of the company informed that an item, provided that it was delivered by 12 noon to the company’s Warehouse in Miami on Wednesday by the supplier, can be delivered by Saturday in the same week to the customer. However, if the item is delivered to the Warehouse by 12 noon on Friday, the customer can uplift the item the following Wednesday.

Freightlink gives customers the option of purchasing more than one item at a time, hence shipments can be made in packages.

The online shopping method is also, according to representatives, an even more affordable way of shopping as compared with the Guyanese market.

The service provided also allows customers to purchase an item online and pay to uplift at a time convenient to them. The customer is however required to make an ‘easy’ down payment on their purchase.

One of the best things about online shopping is that guarantees insurance to the customer. This therefore means that if an item, for example clothing, arrives in Guyana that was not the initial order, the order will be replaced.

In some cases if an item arrives that does not meet the expectations of the customer, it will be replaced at the customer’s expense.

Sales are on!

If you have been thinking about becoming an online shopper, now is certainly the time. On right now are massive Black Friday and Christmas sale.

For this event, the store will be open from 06:30hrs to just around 20:00hrs this Friday. Following the great deals from this sale will come ‘Cyber Monday’.

Cyber Monday will be the Monday after Black Friday and will see the same opening hours as Black Friday.

Freightlink sees Black Friday as an opportunity to give back to its customers and will be giving complimentary cocktails and snacks on this date, providing the customers are of age.

Background

Freightlink has been functioning in Guyana for the past seven years and is managed by Zahir Hack.

Zahir Hack started off his career as a customs broker while also playing a part in the shipping business. He developed a great love for the business and decided to chase his dream.

Hack began doing business in Croal Street, Georgetown and later moved to 161 Lamaha and Waterloo Street, after there was a greater demand for the services he provides.

The staff grew and developed, prompting the businessman to further extend his business to reach customers in the more far-flung areas in Guyana.