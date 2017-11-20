Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Former 'Best Cop' to make court appearance for 'Sagga' execution

It may be within hours, or even a few days, but what seems certain is that former ‘Best Cop’ Corporal Derwin Eastman will be charged with murder this week.

Charged: Corporal
Derwin Eastman

Executed: Godfrey Scipio, called ‘Sagga’

Kaieteur News understands that efforts are being made for the former Intelligence rank, who is still a Force member, to appear in court either today or Tuesday.
Investigators appear to have amassed enough evidence to lay charges against two police ranks for the October 12 slaying of 58-year-old businessman Godfrey Scipio, called ‘Sagga.’
Aubrey Bobb, a 26-year-old civilian of Kitty, is at present on remand for Scipio’s murder.
Scipio was gunned down shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel in the company of a woman. The gunman reportedly escaped with the dying man’s gold chain.
Eastman, a former ‘Best Cop,’ turned himself in at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary on Thursday.
He is now the fourth police rank to be detained for the killing, which now appears to be more that the robbery/murder it first appeared to be.
In an interview with Kaieteur News, Eastman said that he was in no way involved in the murder.
He stated that he knew the accused killer from having arrested him on two prior occasions. He said from footage at the scene of the killing, he helped his colleagues to identify and arrest the suspect.
Eastman insisted that he is being “set up,” but gave no clear motive as to why this was being done.

