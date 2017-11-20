Forgotten Youth Foundation crowned Champions of National Under-16 Boxing C/ships

After the last bell was rung in the 2017 edition of the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) national under-16 championships held at the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis gym in Albouystown, the Forgotten Youth Boxing gym came out victorious, while the Savannah Boxing Gym’s (SBG) performances was quoted as worthy by technical director of the GBA, Terrence Poole.

Poole noted that this 16-bout, one-day tournament that punched off on Saturday afternoon was a fitting way to close off junior amateur boxing for the year, since all the fights exhibited by the 38 athletes were very exciting.

Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) won 11 of the 16 fights to come out ahead of the other five gyms that participated for the championship trophy.

Julicia Rodney of Savannah Boxing Gym based in Lethem won the lone female fight. Poole posited during an interview with Kaieteur Sport that, “Rodney’s victory will allow her to be a role model for not only her boxing peers but active and aspiring female boxers. We need to get more females involved in amateur boxing and this can be a opening.” The technical director further noted that the tournament was a big success and, “I’m sure that two Olympics from now, Guyana will be represented by one of these boxers from this tournament.”

The list of all of Saturday’s winners follows:

1. 56-60lbs Vickacy Graham (FYF) defeated Michael Mangal (FYF)

2. 135-140lbs Shemar Morrison (FYF) defeated Emmanuel Pompey of Young Achievers (YA)

3. 60-64lbs Joshua Tamambaran of Rose Hall Jammers (RHJ) defeated Moses Crawford (FYF)

4. 75-79lbs Sean Graham (FYF) won by unanimous decision against Wayne Castello (FYF)

5. 85-89lbs Dwayne Baptitse (FYF) won by walkover against Elijah Waldron of Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym (PRBG)

6. 90-94lbs Richard Howard (FYF) defeated Kamil Yahya (PRBG)

7. 100-104lbs Travis Inverray (FYF) defeated Jadan Graham (YA)

8. 105-110lbs Patrick Harvey (FYF) won by split decision against Francis Sukhu (RHJ)

9. 125-129lbs Jaqwan Mild (FYF) defeated Jamal Mercier (YA)

10. 115-119lbs Raphael Sebastian (RHJ) defeated mark Crawford (FYF)

11. 15-157lbs Female Julicia Rodney (SBG) defeated Abiola Jackman (FYF)

12. 155-162lbs Javon Thomas defeated Kevin Tacoordeen (SBG)

13. 170-178lbs Joshua Corbin (Carryl) defeated Brian Harris (FYF)

14. 180-187lbs Daniel Dey (FYF) defeated Shauquan Michael (RHJ)

15. 56-60lbs Vickacy Graham (FYF) defeated Shanquan Deen (FYF)

16. 135-140lbs Shemar Morrison (FYF) defeated Troy Nero (SBG)

(Calvin Chapman)