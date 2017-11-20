CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Jaguars crush Red Force by inns & 217 runs to stay on top at the break

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

It took the Guyana Jaguars just 110 minutes on the final day to wrap-up their fourth round CWI Digicel Regional four-day game against T&T’s Red Force which ended at the Brian Lara Academy yesterday with an emphatic innings and 217-run victory.

The Leon Johnson led Jaguars dismissed the Red Force for 147 to climb further into lead heading into a nine day break after this round before Guyana oppose Barbados Pride in their next game at Providence from November 30.

Only Imran Khan (28), Daniel St Clair (28) and injured Skipper Denesh Ramdin (22) reached double figures yesterday as Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (5-54) had his 23rd five-wicket haul to move to 23 wickets this season. Kemo Paul bagged 4-26 and now has 11 wickets this season.

Scores: Jaguars 484-8 declared, Red Force 120 & 147.

Red Force, following-on, resumed on 106-6, 259 runs away from avoiding an innings defeat and Khan and St Clair extended their partnership with some nicely played shots.

Paul bowled with good control but after failing to make the breakthrough, was replaced by Gudakesh Motie from the Southern end as the Jaguars employed an all spin attack in sweltering heat as the pair of left-arm spinners operated in tandem.

The pair threatened to build a frustrating partnership as the Jaguars once again lacked the killer instinct to produce the knockout punch after blowing away the top order.

Jaguars allowed the stand to reach 50 before a handful of die-hard fans in the stands saw St Clair, who had a couple of confident shouts off Permaul turned down, finally adjudged caught at the wicket in the same over at 112-7.

Khan edged Permaul to give Bramble his seventh catch of the match after he had reached the boundary five times in a fighting innings.

With both overnight batsmen back in the pavilion, bets were on the match not going into the second session.

Injured Skipper Denesh Ramdin and Bryan Charles took the score to 138 before the three-times defending champions struck again when Charles edged Motie to Bramble.

Bramble held his fifth catch in the innings and ninth in the match when Sheldon Cottrell (7) was caught behind off Permaul to end the lop-sided contest 10 minutes before the end of the first session with Ramdin unbeaten on 22. The Jaguars depart for home this afternoon.