Very few people can hold de key to happiness

November 19th, 2017
Life and time are de best teachers. Life teaches people de use of Time and Time teaches us de value of Life.
Is now dem boys understanding de value of life. Life is about being happy.
Smart people got de answer to a man’s happiness and it got to do wid de kind of woman dem gat. A man tell dem boys dem gat five ways to be happy.
One: Be wid a woman who does mek you laugh.
Two: Be wid a woman who does give you she time.
Three: Be wid a woman who takes care of you.
Four: Be wid a woman who really loves you.
Five: Finally, mek sure these four women don’t know each other.
Dem boys know that is true in Guyana wheh got very few happy men. Jagdeo is one and dem boys know that you de readers know why.
Donald Dumb, on de odda hand, is a happy man. Everybody know that. Dem boys also know Soulja Bai was a happy man before he become president.
Moses was another happy man until he tun PM. Dem boys hear he does sit down and cry every day in ee office because he not so happy anymore. He got too much security around.
Talking about happiness, de Mare, who is de Town Clown, is not very happy because de child abuser man she trying to protect going to jail, soon.
She try to tek sheself out of de matter by blaming de Chief Constable. But de man put pen to paper and seh she was covering up de matter. He seh that before this incident, de man was dismissed fuh de same plugging business he in, and she ordered that de man go back pun de wuk.
Dem boys know when he go to jail he gun find a man who gun mek he laugh. He gun find one who gun give him de time; one who gun tek care of him and one who gun love him.
But it gun be very difficult or impossible fuh keep dem from not knowing each other. That gun mek him very miserable.
Talk half and hope that he stay miserable for de rest of he life fuh wha he do to dem people boy children.
