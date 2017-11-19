Sunita Travel Agency celebrates 10 years of service

presents motorized scooter to disabled Guyanese as part of efforts to give back

Ten years ago, the Sunita Travel Agency was opened at Richmond Hill in New York. The organisation has been catering to many Guyanese who have taken up residence in that section of the world, but has also been offering its services to many who are still resident in Guyana.

Moreover, as part of its 10th anniversary, which is currently being celebrated, the company has been giving back to its customers and many Guyanese have been benefiting.

This is according to Naresh Ramnarace Seegobin, who co-owns the business with his wife Deonaranee Seegobin, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Deonaranee Seegobin also goes by the name Sunita. The couple hails from Berbice, and migrated just over two decades ago.

Naresh Seegobin during a recent interview with this publication revealed that “we have been supporting the [Guyanese] community all along, but for our 10-year anniversary we wanted to give back much more.” He noted that the decision to target Guyanese was tactical, since “most of our clients are from Guyana…we have gotten such good support from the Guyanese public in New York, and most of our clients have remained with us over the past 10 years…So by us giving back, it is a way for us to connect with our people and say thank you.”

Since the start of the anniversary celebration, the Travel Agency, through a raffle, was able to give away airline tickets to two customers. In June, Vadewatti Seenanan was the recipient, and in July, it was Chetrani Jaipersaud.

However, the Travel Agency’s most recent act of giving back was to 55-year-old Basdeo Persaud of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara. Persaud, who also goes by the moniker Lallchan, lost both of his legs when he was just 17 years old. This unfortunate incident occurred back in 1979 when Lallchan was sitting at the back of a moving tractor-trailer heading to Leonora, West Coast Demerara, for a religious event.

He recalled that while sitting at the back of the trailer, both of his feet were hanging. Without warning, a truck registered to the then Guyana Electricity Corporation lost control and slammed into the back of the trailer, smashing Lallchan’s feet from the knees, in the process.

He was rushed to hospital in an unconscious state. But when he regained consciousness it was clear that he had lost a great deal of blood. But Lallchan would soon learn too that he had lost both of his legs as well.

Not only did Lallchan survive, but he eventually met and married his wife of many years Dharamdai Damodar also known as Sabita. Their union saw the birth of four children, and 12 grandchildren have since been born too.

Although he requires some assistance, Lallchan has been capably providing for his family over the years. Reports are, he is a good painter and he is also a good knitter of cast-nets for the purpose of fishing, among other things.

However, for the past few decades Lallchan has only been mobile with the aid of a makeshift contraption designed much like a wheelchair, but with wheels like a tricycle and handles like bicycle pedals.

For years, Lallchan has moved around in this manner and his sore shoulders and arms have been suffering the consequences.

“When me ah pedal, that pressure does tell pun me two shoulders,” said Lallchan, as his left hand instinctively started to rub his right shoulder. He grimaced for a bit, but a smile soon formed on his face as he considered how his shoulders will now have an ease from the years of pressure.

This development, of course, came complements of the Sunita Travel Agency. Instrumental in bringing the support to fruition was professional journalist, Richard B. Mahase.

Mahase, a Guyanese by birth, migrated to the United States some years ago, but has been returning at regular intervals. He recalled that it was during a trip to Guyana in March of this year that he saw Lallchan making one of his strenuous journeys on his contraption.

It didn’t take long for Mahase to conclude that Lallchan was a needy person who certainly could use a bit of help to ease the obvious pressure of moving around.

“When I saw him it struck me…because we don’t see that typically in the United States,” Mahase said. He was able to share Lallchan’s plight with the owners of the Travel Agency and before long plans were moving apace for a customised motorised scooter to be procured.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, last, at a Ruimzeight Mandir, the scooter was handed over to Lallchan in the presence of his family and members of the community.

Mahase, in brief deliberations, before the scooter was handed over to Lallchan, said, “Sunita’s Travel Agency is making this occasion very special…”

The state-of-the-art e-Wheeler brand motorised scooter is soundless, powered by electricity, has a modern computer system, and was customised to suit Guyana’s roadways. An excited Lallchan said that he was happy to be recognised by the Travel Agency for the much needed support.

