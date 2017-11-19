Nations Director joins roundtable discussion at London Houses of Parliament

The past week was an especially significant one for School of the Nations. This was due to the fact that Director of the New Market, Georgetown privately operated institution, Dr. Brian O’Toole, had the privilege of joining a roundtable discussion on Entrepreneurship held at the Houses of Parliament in London.

The group included: Head of Enterprise at the University of Sheffield; the Shadow Digital Minister of the United Kingdom [UK] government; Director of Entrepreneurship at the University College in London; Director the Oxford Foundry, UK Director of Educate Girls, CEO of Alison at Home, Professor of Aston University and Head of Business British Library.

Dr. O’Toole joined Mr. Rob May, the CEO of the Association of Business Executives at the roundtable meeting.

This interaction was particularly instrumental since Nations has been looking to expand its offerings.

With almost 1,000 ABE students, Nations is now the fifth biggest of all the 232 Centres that Association of Business Executives [ABE] has in 30 countries in the world.

Nations and ABE are presently working on an extensive training programme in employability and entrepreneurship in communities throughout Guyana.