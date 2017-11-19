KMTC Xmas meet set for December 26 at Bush Lot

Latest update November 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Kennard Memorial Turf Club will be hosting its annual Xmas Meet on December 26 at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.
Seven races are carded for the day with the main event being the B2 and Lower W/A in which the winner will take home $1,000,000, the runner up $500,000, third place $250,000 and fourth place $125,000. The race will last a distance of 9 furlongs.
Other races slated are L-non winners for 5 furs with a top prize of $120,000, F and Lower for a distance of seven furs with a winning purse of $350,000, two years Guyana Bred for six furs for $220,000, L-Open for five furs for $150,000 top prize, H and Lower W/A seven furs for first prize of $280,000 and J 3 and Lower-six furs and carries a winning prize of $180,000.
These races will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and entries will be closed on December 17; no late entries will be accepted.
Registration can be done through Ivan Dipnarine 331-0316, Cecil Kennard 623-7609, 225 4818, Fazal Habibulla on 657-7010, Dennis DeRoop on 640-6396 or Compton Sancho 602 1567.
