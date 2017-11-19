“Kevin” committed to stand trial for attempting to murder “Shark Oil”

A man who became enraged following an argument at a rum shop and retrieved a cutlass with which he dealt his victim a number of chops about his body, has been committed to stand trial at the next sitting of the Berbice High Court for attempted murder.

Lyzander Posjasingh, called “Kevin”, 38, a labourer of Blairmont No.2, Settlement, West Bank Berbice is accused of attempting to murder Michael Gobin, called “Shark Oil”, 29, a labourer of Blairmont No.1 Settlement West Bank Berbice. The incident occurred on May 21, last at Blairmont No.1 Settlement, West Bank Berbice.

This decision was read out at a sitting on Wednesday at the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry which was conducted by Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Blairmont Magistrate’s court. A prima facie case has been made out against the accused.

The case for the prosecution as presented by Corporal Rochelle Mars was that around 22:30 hrs on the day in question, the accused and victim were among a group of men imbibing at a rum shop.

During the time, an argument ensued between the two men. Posjasingh rushed to his bicycle which was parked outside and retrieved a cutlass with which he dealt Gobin several chops about his body including to his head, ear and hands.

The man collapsed and was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam hospital where he was admitted a patient.

A reported was made and the accused was arrested and subsequently charged.

During the preliminary inquiry the prosecution called four witnesses.