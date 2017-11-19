From ‘Best Cop’ to dirty cop? ‘Eastman was watching my mouth like a dentist’ – self-confessed killer

As investigators of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Major Crimes Unit continue to look into the background of their colleague, Corporal Derwin Eastman, his criminal links are unraveling like a ticking time bomb.

From giving teenagers ‘weed’ to sell, to forcing criminal elements for sex in return for freedom, investigators are surprised that their rogue colleague’s secret life stayed hidden for so long.

Godfrey Scipio’s execution is not the first killing Eastman is linked to. He has been linked to a number of other killings and robberies. Reports are now surfacing that the policeman would befriend ex-cons he would have arrested and once a friendship is formulated, he would approach them with “jobs.”

“He gives them jobs for a salary; he would tell them that once they do the job, then they safe for life. He was best cop for ‘A’ Division so he used that to brag to them. Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud had promoted him on-the-spot so these criminal thought he is a big boy,” a source said.

Kaieteur News was informed that Eastman would plot with criminals to carry out robberies and would later use his radio to misdirect his colleagues from the getaway.

In the Republic Bank Limited botched robbery, the Corporal was supposed to use his handset to mislead ranks but his plans backfired when a security firm that was close-by responded promptly after the alarm went off.

Before he became a member of the force, he was arrested for trafficking of marijuana.

On Friday, Eastman and intelligence rank, Constable Jameson Williams were provided with written statements from witnesses, including one from Aubrey Bobb, who has been charged with the murder of the 58-year-old Godfrey Scipio.

Friendship between Eastman and the hitman…

Two and a half years ago, Corporal Eastman arrested the Bobb for a robbery and sent him to jail. In July, Bobb was released from prison and like a stalking lover, Eastman kept a watch on his every movement.

In the statement, Bobb said that Eastman would harass him for the tiniest thing. On one occasion, the rogue corporal allegedly asked him out on a date but he refused. Later, he promised to make Bobb look “nice” if he accepted his advances.

As time progressed, Bobb claimed that the cop tried to gain his trust by first giving him weed to sell for a profit. The ex-con and cop later became friends and according to Bobb, whenever they went to lime, Williams and a “tall man” were always in Eastman’s company.

The execution plot…

On the night of October 11, last—one of Bobb’s friends contacted him and informed him that the corporal wanted to meet with him. Bobb told his friend that he was at Ruimveldt and the cop could meet him there.

Shortly after, Eastman pulled up with Williams and another individual in a vehicle and informed him that he had a work for him to carry out.

Based on the statement, the job was for Bobb to kill a man and make it look like a robbery. A reluctant Bobb said a gun and a phone were given to him to take out the victim but he opted for the policemen to keep the “tools” until it was time for the job to go down.

“Eastman tell me to keep the gun because the work got to go down tomorrow—(October 12) and that a lady gone bring this man to the spot (in Kitty) for we and I don’t have to fight up to know who is the man because he does wear plenty jewels.

“I give back Eastman the gun and tell he to give me tomorrow,” the statement reads.

According to information received, Bobb claimed to have made attempts to report the case to people who are known to him but at the same time, he said he was scared of Eastman.

He also said that while he was reluctant, he was confident that Eastman would protect him because of his track record— Best Cop.

The murder of Sagga…

At around 13:30 hrs on October 12, last—Eastman reportedly met with the hitman at William and Queen Streets, Kitty. Constable Williams was driving Eastman’s car.

Eastman allegedly informed Bobb that the victim will be at the Kitty hotel shortly and handed him the gun. He (Eastman) also told Bobb that when he completed the job, he will receive a salary.

Specific instructions were given for the suspect to leave Scipio’s female companion alone. After collecting the gun, Bobb said he rode up the road—in the direction of the hotel and kept an eye out for the victim.

He rode past the hotel and when he looked back, he spotted the victim’s car entering the hotel but he was too far to carry out the act then so he went opposite the hotel and parked his bicycle and then took a seat on a bridge with the gun in his crotch.

According to the statement, the suspect claimed to have waited at the location until he got tired. It was when he was about to leave that he spotted Scipio exiting the building.

“I rush to the man and ask for his chain. He did something like he going into his pocket and I squeeze the trigger.”

Kaieteur News was informed that the victim fell to the ground and the female—upon seeing this, pulled off the chain from her neck and threw it on the ground and then ran in a nearby car.

The suspect then reportedly collected the items and went to William Street, near to an old parked truck and handed Eastman the gun, chains and the phone.

The Corporal then asked if the victim was dead to which the suspect claimed, “Ah don’t know but ah shoot he.”

Eastman then reportedly told the suspect that he will link him up later.

Surprised to see Eastman with party of police ranks…

Having been given the assurance that he will be protected, the suspect after killing the businessman went to sell weed.

As he was going home around 03:00 hrs on October 13, last, he was more than surprised to see a number of police ranks at his home.

What was even more baffling was the fact that Eastman, who recruited him to do the job, was there, ready to arrest him.

Bobb, who admitted that he stole in the past, claimed that it was the first time he had murdered someone.

He was taken from his home—which is located three doors from the hotel where Scipio was gunned down to the Kitty Police Station where he was grilled for hours. Throughout the interrogation, he claimed Eastman was there staring at him every second.

False confession…

When Bobb was arrested, Eastman slept in front of the Police Station. He made every attempt to be in the interview room when the suspect was being questioned.

In the statement, Bobb claimed that Eastman stared into his mouth like a dentist and every time he attempted to say something, the Corporal would interject.

“I was scared so I tell the police that I see when Sagga go into the hotel and wait to rob him. I was scared of Eastman because he was there all the time staring at me.”

Eventually, he was charged and sent to prison. It was while behind bars that the suspect made several attempts to reach out to senior officials to confess. Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit interviewed him.

Kaieteur News was informed that when the suspect was taken to Eve Leary and saw Constable Williams in the lock-ups, he was more than happy to confess. The suspect claimed that he made a false confession because every time he attempted to talk, Eastman appeared in front of him.

Meanwhile, the rogue cop has since denied his involvement in the murder of the 58-year-old businessman.