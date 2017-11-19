Fake police raid Diamond home, seizes amplifier

Friday night around 22:00hrs, a man, who identified himself as a policeman raided the home of an East Bank Demerara couple. When it was over, he escaped in a car, taking with him an amplifier, among other items.

The man shouted, “Police, open, open!” at the woman’s Lot 16, Diamond Public Road home for her to open the gate before entering her home. He even went on to explain that he is there because her husband, Faiban Valenzuela, 52, was in the lock-up because he was found with an unlicensed gun.

According to the victim, Chandusmani Ramah, 57, “I come home from work around 3 0’clock and take a sleeping tablet and was drowsy.” She said she was awakened when she heard a male voice shouting at her gate.

Ramah said she got up and opened the door. A man in a grey jersey and black pants pushed her aside and immediately began searching her home.

She said she had even requested a search warrant from the man who pulled a document from his pockets and said, “It here”.

Ramah said he ransacked her home before finding a screw driver.

With the man approaching her with the screw driver in his hand, Ramah said she became fearful for her life.

The man, whom she said she can identify, then took her amplifier, saying that the neighbours complained about noise.

She stated that the man had initially requested $50,000 so that her husband could be released from the Police Station.

The woman said she explained to the thief that she does not have any money at home. The sly burglar then informed her that the neighbours complained about her loud music.

Ramah said before she could have done anything, the man sped out of her home with the amplifier, her phone and the screw driver.

She added that her neighbours heard the commotion and saw a car in front of her home with men inside who took off with the so called policeman.

Her husband was at work when the robbery occurred .

She said she has been living there for 10 years and never had such an experience.

In a shocked state, Ramah said she was unable to call her husband, but subsequently made a report to the Diamond Police Station after she took a taxi to her husband’s workplace. The matter was transferred to the Grove Police Station.

Ranks reportedly visited the home of the victim some 12 hours after the incident took place to investigate. The woman said she was however told by the ranks that they cannot take any fingerprint tests since the man touched nothing but her clothes. Investigations are ongoing.