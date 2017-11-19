Diabetes is everybody’s Business… Organization hosts mini expo to commemorate diabetes month

The world has seen over two million deaths due to diabetes. Many of those deaths were due to victims being unaware of their condition or some others poorly handling their condition.

They help put an end to this, various locals groups have been working side by side to help spread awareness among the Guyanese public.

The Lions Club of Bel Air in collaboration with the Guyana Diabetic Association, its youth arm Young Leaders in Diabetes, OSAHG, and the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital hosted a mini exposition at the Stabroek Tarmac called THE BIG BLUE SATURDAY in observation of World Diabetes Month 2017.

The event saw a number of individuals from the various groups mentioned above managing several booths set up by the organisations which carried out blood pressure testing, A1C tests, and blood glucose testing among others, there were also booths involved in diabetes education, which were set up to inform the public of the symptoms, treatment, causes and preventions.

It also saw a load of persons who were curious about diabetes and their status and there were some who grasped the opportunity to receive the various services being offered in the individual booths.

The day of activities commenced with a walk organised by the Ministry of Public Health which began from the Square of the Revolution and concluded at the Stabroek Market tarmac.

The event was also addressed by a representative from the Pan American Health Organization, Guyana Diabetic Association and the Lions Club of Bel Air. And the keynote address was delivered by the Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence.

According to Salome Dos Santos Vice President of Young Leaders in Diabetes, “Diabetes has nothing to do you with your personal growth, you can be successful in any single thing that you want to do, that is not something that should keep you back we all have dreams and we all can achieve whatever we want to achieve.”

The world celebrated World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2017 under the theme “Women and Diabetes… Our right to a healthy future”.

The organisations are urging persons to come forward once they notice any signs such as frequent urination, weight loss, excessive thirst and lack of energy among others, to confront a doctor immediately and remember Diabetes is everybody’s business.