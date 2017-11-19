Latest update November 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

Committee of Supply approves $2.976B Supplementary request for Ministries, Regions

The Committee of Supply of the National Assembly considered and approved on Friday a supplementary request for Ministries, Regions and other agencies to the tune of $2.9B.
According to the Paper, the Ministry Finance requested a supplementary provision of $118M. This is to cater for additional employment in 2017 by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).
Opposition Member, Gail Teixeira asked if these persons were hired already. The Finance Minister responded that 61 persons were hired by GRA throughout the year to top positions.
Under capital estimates, the Ministry of Finance also requested $302M for the completion of the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) financed Basic Needs Trust Fund Project.
For the Statistical Bureau, $67.8M was sought for additional inflows under the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to facilitate the execution of the first two rounds of the Labour Force Survey.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry also needed a supplementary provision of $100M to cater for payment of consultancy services relating to border issues.
The Supreme Court needed $30M to cater for employment costs shortfall in November and December 2017, as a result of the hiring of eight magistrates and one legal assistant.
With regard to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, $193M was sought for the West Demerara Highway. This was for additional inflows and counterpart resources needed under the CDB loan operation to facilitate payments under the road project.
The Ministry also needed $377M for the reconditioning of ferry vessels. It was noted that the previous supplementary provisions catered for the rehabilitation of the MV Sandaka which was to the tune of $100M and the final payment for the rehabilitation of the MV Lady Northcote which came up to $75M.
Additionally, the Ministry of Public Health needed $200M for its malaria, HIV and TB programmes.
Other agencies for which supplementary provision was sought included the Guyana Defence Force; Regions Nine, Three, Five and Eight; and the Ministries of Public Telecommunications, Education, Communities, Social Protection, and Public Security.

 

