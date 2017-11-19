Cinemas returning to Berbice… Classic Int’l Hotel unveils state-of-the-art movie theatre

Seven months after “throwing out his belly” with a spanking new $1B hotel in Number 79 Village, Corriverton, businessman Haresh Narine ‘Chinee’ Sugrim is surging ahead with his plans to take even more appealing things to Berbice.

In a few weeks, the Classic International Hotel and Suites will be launching its modern movie theatre.

Almost completed, with just a few minor works left, the facility would in essence be the stepping stone to bring the Ancient County in line with Demerara when it comes to family entertainment.

The 100-seat theatre has the capability of not only 3-D and 2-D movies, but also Blu-ray.

It will be the first of its kind in Berbice, with the last of old, beloved cinemas in the county closing its doors just two years ago.

According to Rovin Bajnath, one of the hotel’s engineers who have been working around the clock in the last five months to make it happen, management is finalizing arrangements with Caribbean Cinemas for movies.

“The representatives (Caribbean Cinemas) have already come and visited. They just want some requirements in place like systems to prevent no piracy. They will come and do their work and we will be ready for opening in as little as three weeks, once they’re finished.”

An enthusiastic Bajnath said that the cinema, one of two that were in the pipeline, will boast a multi-projection set-up.

“We are ready to start…waiting on the movies now.”

With full Dolby surround system, air-conditioning and the full works, including popcorn and soda, the official disclosed that it is the plan to start with two shows daily and three on the weekend.

“We will have up-to-date movies…movies that are released today in the US, we will get them the same time. We also have space for another theatre and once this is up and running, we will move to the next phase of our development.”

However, Bajnath warned that the cinema will not be allowing gum, alcohol and cigarettes.

“We will have the full works, where you will get all the necessaries.”

Old movie theatres have been closing down over the years because of poor patronage. The last of the old ones closed its doors at Number 64 Village about two years ago, Bajnath said.

Most of the older cinemas were unable to compete with the advent of television and computers, where internet and DVDs took over.

With all the movie theatres without air-conditioning, badly in need of repairs and rat-infested, the writing was on the wall. All of the old cinemas, though once the place for lovers and families, were showing movies that came out months, and even years ago.

“We have the necessary requirements in place like washrooms, exits and security. In fact we have a separate entrance to the theatre, aside from the hotel. Guests and patrons of the hotel can use the hotel’s entrance,” the engineer revealed.

The hotel overlooks a huge parking lot, the Corentyne River and Suriname, with more than adequate lights and security in place.

In April, HNS Property Development Investment, the company which owns Classic, officially opened its doors. The Sugrim family also controls GuyTrac, which deals in heavy equipment and spares.

The hotel would have been a gamble for Berbice. However, Sugrim was confident that his idea would work after thinking about it in 2014. The four-storey hotel is being powered by a wind turbine, one of the first fully ‘green’ businesses in Berbice.

It boasts presidential suites, luxurious rooms, a restaurant, bar and pool area.

With the Berbice Bridge in place and plans to bridge the Corentyne River with Suriname, there has been renewed hope in the county, which has predominantly been a farming area.

A number of applications have been submitted to Government for hotels and casinos.