Africanised bees kill Mon Repos resident

Latest update November 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
A man who has been identified only as “Ramnarine” of Lot 143 Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was on Thursday afternoon killed after a swarm of Africanised Bees attacked him while he was walking along the Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara Public Road.
According to information, the man was headed to the market when he was attacked by the bees.
In a video posted on Facebook the man was seen lying on the roadway trying his best to get rid of the bees. Persons in the area said that the bees were disturbed by roaming cows which walked into a clump of bushes at the side of the road.
