Turbo Knockout football….Camptown and Pouderoyen through to semi-finals

Four teams are now closer to the half million dollars cash prize that the winners of the Inaugural Petra/Turbo Knockout football championships will receive following the final two quarterfinals at the Ministry of

Education (MOE) ground on CARIFESTA Avenue on Thursday evening.

Linden’s Silver Shattas will be kicking themselves after surrendering a 1-0 lead in the first half to eventually lose to city side Camptown by spot kicks after full time. Jumain Samuels had fired the men from the “mining town” ahead, early in the 13th minute before Camptown showed their grit to sneak in an equalizer through Wayne Sharples, five minutes before full-time in the 85th minute of the knockout.

After extra-time had seen no goals scored, Camptown held their nerve to overcome the Shattas 7-6 on penalty kicks.

In the second quarterfinal and feature game of the night, East Coast fans witnessed their team Mahaica Determinators needle West Bank club Pouderoyen FC 1-0 after extra-time. Pouderoyen’s Neil Lynton was the hero after shooting his team to the semis with a well taken strike in 107th minute of the game.

The semi-finals of the Turbo Knockout football championship will be contested next Friday at the same venue. The fixtures will allow for Camptown to lock horns with Pouderoyen in the first match and Grove Hi-Tech will provide an interesting test for tournament favourites Police FC.