Speaker belatedly condemns PPP’s disrespect in Parliament

By Kiana Wilburg

Two weeks after the political opposition staged a sitting protest during the address of President, David Granger, Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, chose the opening of yesterday’s sitting of the House to finally denounce the actions of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Scotland asserted that the National Assembly is being faced with attempts at introducing a new paradigm for conducting the business of the House. He said that the National Assembly allows for competing views of members to be expressed vigorously and passionately by all members.

The Speaker said, however, that the rules of the House protect the rights of all to speak, to hear and to be heard. He said that from recent events, the virtues which are to be upheld within the National Assembly are under attack.

Dr. Scotland said, “At the 71st sitting of the House, on the visit of the President, the Speaker observed that some members held placards and other bits of paper bearing slogans; some with poor spelling and even poor grammar. Behind those articles, the Speaker observed that the faces of those engaged in this unusual conduct were barely visible…”

The House Speaker noted that one of the placards displayed, alluded to democracy while another was in support of free speech. Dr. Scotland said that such calls were in his opinion, “supremely ironic”.

He also said that those members who were engaged in the sitting protest were not at all embarrassed with their behaviour while being in a place of honour. The House Speaker said that the performance by those on the Opposition was unworthy of the National Assembly and served to heap disrespect on the “Honourable House.”

The Speaker said, “It is the rules which hold sway in this National Assembly. They protect the rights of all the Honourable Members, including those who were part of the misconduct at the previous sitting.

“There can be nothing in the display or cause in this House, which can excuse the irredeemable performance of members of this House.”

On this note, Dr. Scotland recalled what the Standing Orders state about the conduct of members of the House. He said that the relevant Standing Orders require Honourable Members to maintain silence when one member is addressing the House.

Regarding materials for display in the House, be they placards or otherwise, Dr. Scotland said that permission must be sought from the Speaker for this. In this regard, he said that no permission was requested nor did he grant any request for placards or pamphlets with poor spelling or grammar or otherwise to be brought into the House.

The Speaker also said that if it was the intention to prevent the message of the President from being heard or recorded, then it was a failed attempt. He said that the Hansard has provided the text of the President’s message in full and all members have a clear view of it.

Dr. Scotland said that the presence of the President at the Parliament is an occasion for which Guyanese of the House should gather to demonstrate respect. He commented that Guyanese are proud of this event, so much so that they invite others to share with them, in such a significant event.

Dr. Scotland said that attentiveness and fine manners are called for during the President’s visit. He said that the display by those members during the President’s last visit was both intemperate and misguided.

The Speaker of the National Assembly said, “Let it be recorded that this House strongly deprecates the conduct by those members; difference of opinion must be displayed with decorum and respect. Some forms of behaviour should not be displayed in the House; respect for others must exist…”

Dr. Scotland implored all members to engage in respectful behaviour not withstanding a difference in opinions.