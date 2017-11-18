Latest update November 18th, 2017 12:59 AM

Singh makes donation to GCC

Nov 18, 2017 Sports 0

Former Georgetown Cricket Club member Pooran Singh made a timely donation to the club on Wednesday last. Singh, who now resides in England and is the Captain of the Guyana UK Cricket club, handed over an undisclosed sum to GCC Masters Captain Peter Persaud at the club’s pavilion. The presentation took place following Guyana UK CC 28-run victory over the host in the T20 fixture.
The cash will be used to purchase chairs for the players’ dressing room.
Singh said he is delighted to give back to the club, while Persaud thanked him for the support.

