RHTY&SC, MS Cricket Teams plan massive 2017 Christmas Outreach Programme

– 3rd Annual Christmas Village to be hosted

The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, from the 1st to 24th December, 2017 would be hosting the Club’s 27th Annual Christmas Outreach Programme. The teams – Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics Under-12, Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division would be organising the massive programme in conjunction with the Club’s Over-35 Section.

Asst Organising Secretary Ravin Kissoonlall, Vice President Mark Papannah and Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster would be working along with the teams to organise the multi-million dollars programme, with the main objectives of making a positive difference in the lives of children and the less fortunate during the festive season. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club first organised the programme in 1991 and it has expanded every year with more persons benefitting. Foster disclosed that the programme would be launched on the 1st December, 2017 with the Club providing meals and refreshments to pensioners as they wait to uplift their pensions at the Rose Hall Town Post Office. Twenty pensioners would also be selected to receive food hampers on the 15th December, 2017 via a raffle system.

Other events would include a general feeding of the poor programme for less fortunate persons, a kiddies Christmas party, sharing out of one thousands toys to less fortunate children, 300 hampers worth $6,000 each to low income families and the distribution of educational materials, footwear and clothing to the Needy. The ten cricket teams and Over-35 Group would also be visiting Children Orphanage and Senior Citizens Homes in Berbice to make donations to the inmates and Children. A total of 100 elderly, Shut-ins would also receive special Christmas gifts, while assistance would also be provided to ten Churches and Children Day Care Centre in the form of toys and educational materials. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS for the first time in its history would also be providing food hampers for all of its junior cricketers and volunteers. The Christmas programme would also include the sponsorship of Television programmes for the festive season.

The highlight of the 2017 programme, however, would be the hosting of the 3rd Annual Christmas Village in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School from 21st to 24th December, 2017. The entire school compound would be transformed into a fantasy dreamland for children with thousands of fairy lights, 20 feet Christmas Tree, inflatable Christmas Characters, the Nativity Scene, Christmas Star, Santa Toy Shop, Santa and his Sleigh, Children Games, Trampoline and Bouncy Castle among other attractions.

The Village would include the popular Horror House, Christmas Food Stall and the distribution of toys to lucky Patrons. Free Christmas cake would also be provided to visitors of the Village. The main objectives of the Christmas Village are:

a) To promote the true tradition of Christmas.

b) To provide clean entertainment to children and their families.

c) To promote social cohesion among residents.

d) To attract visitors to Guyana’s smallest township.

Sponsors on board so far are Guyana National Newspapers Limited, V Net Communications, the Central Corentyne Chamber of commerce, Namilco, Bakewell, Farfan & Mendes Ltd and Scotia Bank among others.