National under-16 Boxing C/ships punches off today

Today, the future of Boxing in Guyana will be on show as young pugilists square off from 13:30hrs in the annual Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) National under-16 boxing championships at the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis boxing gym in Albouystown.
The weigh-in will be at 09:00hrs as the six gyms will try to usurp the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) gym that will be slugging hard to retain their overall title.
The gyms that will be on show include the Savannah Boxing Gym (SBG) which will be represented by Kevin Tacoordeen, Troy Nero and Julia Rodney. The SBG was created after Minister of Social Cohesion sent coach Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers to Region Nine and donated much needed gear.
The Region Nine team is set to create stiff competition with the help of Vergenoegen Boxing Gym which will be led by the talented Shaquincy Wright.

