National under-16 Boxing C/ships punches off today

Latest update November 18th, 2017 12:59 AM
Today, the future of Boxing in Guyana will be on show as young pugilists square off from 13:30hrs in the annual Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) National under-16 boxing championships at the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis boxing gym in Albouystown.
The weigh-in will be at 09:00hrs as the six gyms will try to usurp the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) gym that will be slugging hard to retain their overall title.
The gyms that will be on show include the Savannah Boxing Gym (SBG) which will be represented by Kevin Tacoordeen, Troy Nero and Julia Rodney. The SBG was created after Minister of Social Cohesion sent coach Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers to Region Nine and donated much needed gear.
The Region Nine team is set to create stiff competition with the help of Vergenoegen Boxing Gym which will be led by the talented Shaquincy Wright.
Nov 18, 2017-32 teams gunning for $500,000 The first ever Magnum sponsored “Tek Charge and win” futsal tournament is aimed at developing the sport among grass root communities as well as spreading Christmas...
Nov 18, 2017
Nov 18, 2017
Nov 18, 2017
Nov 18, 2017
Nov 18, 2017
We had two horrible prison mayhems that gave this county a hideous image on the international scene. One will remain one... more
To surprise her husband, an executive’s wife stopped by his office. When she opened the door, she found him... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The absence of meaningful consultation between governments and private sector organisations... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]