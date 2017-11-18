Mara residents enjoy $5M water supply system

GWI and Government urge cooperation among residents

Guyana Water Inc. in collaboration with the government and the cooperation of the residents of Mara Village, East Bank Berbice, re-commissioned a Water Supply System, Thursday. The system that was up and running a few years ago was vandalised led to the loss of 24 solar panels.

Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, said that the government of the day has been trying to ensure that there is equity of access throughout Guyana.

“We have been working hard in GWI to ensure that we provide as fast as possible access to quality water”, Charles told the gathering.

He expressed his satisfaction with the developments that were possible through a community-company partnership. “This is a good example where the community comes together with companies to try to ensure that we bring service to you.”

Dr Van West-Charles expounded on the work that the company has been doing across the country especially in Region Six, stretching from Moleson Creek to New Amsterdam.

New Amsterdam, he said, is expected to see an expansion in the water treatment system to allow the township to enjoy 24/7 treated water. Other plans set to take shape include, the introduction of a new laboratory at Port Mourant. Systems have been upgraded in the area of Borlam-Joppa.

Joppa-Moleson Creek also had improvements in the transition lines. This and more, he noted, represent an effort to provide quality service to the nation.

Commenting on the water treatment system in Mara, Dr Van West-Charles explained that previously, with the panels that were available, residents only had access to water for three hours. However, with the new and improved process and new panels, Mara residence can now gain access to water for up to six hours a day.

He added that within two weeks, some additional batteries will be sent in to boost the system. “We are going to get batteries to store the power. One battery was already donated by the community to have water, 24 hours a day.”

This announcement was met with loud applause. The GWI head signalled the company’s commitment to ensuring quality water. Dr Van West-Charles stated that he will be returning on December 15, next, to meet with residents in the community of Light Town, also on the East Bank Berbice.

Manager of the Berbice operations, Jim Ramjug, said that the “key note” of the project was the community’s involvement. “No aspect of work was outsourced to contractors. Everything was done with the leadership of engineer, Mr. Leitch and with the residents of Mara, led by resident, Mr. Chisholm.”

Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams who was also present for the commissioning underlined the importance of water in schools, hospitals, day care centres, etc since it is a part of everyone’s lives.

She posited, “Whatever the government tries to do for you, we have to be more vigilant, we ourselves embrace partnership in development, I ask that you be the guardian of the water system.”

The cost of the entire project is $5M, inclusive of solar panels and workmanship.

En route to Mara, the GWI team was stopped by protestors from Highbury and Light Town. The protestors used water tanks to block the road while they stood with students in school uniform to protest their need for potable water.

Dr. Van West Charles eventually engaged the protestors and explained to them that plans are on stream to remedy the situation by way of fixing a well at Sisters Village.

Minister Dawn Hastings- Williams also affirmed the government’s commitment to deliver safe potable water to homes across the country.