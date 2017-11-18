Magnum “Tek Charge” Futsal aimed at grassroots development

-32 teams gunning for $500,000

The first ever Magnum sponsored “Tek Charge and win” futsal tournament is aimed at developing the sport among grass root communities as well as spreading Christmas cheer among fans.

With a nightly giveaway of prizes such as Magnum branded t-shirts, headphones, six packs, speakers and vehicular phone sockets from December 1-23, the tournament is expected to have a lasting impact on Guyanese.

According to brand manager responsible for Magnum at Ansa Mcal, Edison Jefford, the tournament is expected to be a grand celebration that will bring energy along with a “trailer load of girls” known as the “Magnum Vixens” originating from Jamaica who will be coming to Guyana to meet and greet the fans.

Jefford revealed that the “Tek Charge and Win” tourney is going to be an annual fixture as Ansa Mcal seeks to give back to the youths as much as possible.

The Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, who was also present at the launch of the tournament, thanked Ansa Mcal and their brand Magnum for “Tekkin charge” of their corporate responsibility as he noted that ultimately it will be the athletes who will benefit as they will grab every opportunity available especially with the lucrative prizes up for grabs.

Jones further pointed out that the tournament extends more opportunities for the youths to garner much needed funds, thus the National Sports Commission, “is proud to be associated with the tournament.” He further invited all Guyanese to come out and “Tek charge”.

The 32 competing teams will be playing for a top prize of $500,000 with second to fourth placed teams pocketing $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000, while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will pocket US $100.

Among the teams slated to compete will be an outfit from the National Rugby team as well as an Ansa Mcal unit along with four of the best teams from Linden, two from West Demerara, four from East Coast Demerara with the usual suspects from Georgetown; futsal juggernauts Future Stars, Sparta Boss, Goal is Money, among others.

The tournament will begin on December 1 with three knockout rounds before the group stage, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand finale on December 23.