Letter to the Sports Editor…Berbice cricket poorly administered

Dear Sir,

Something is definitely lacking and not good in Berbice Cricket and the current leaders of the Berbice Cricket Boar are totally clueless and have no knowledge on how to administer the game and to lift it to a higher level. As a former administrator of Berbice Cricket, it pains my heart to see and observe the poor planning, no vision and the lack of coordination of the current administration and their failure to attract any form of sponsorship is testimony that Berbicians and sponsors have no faith and trust in them.

The Berbice Cricket Board recently launched a Second Division Competition in complete secrecy with no sponsorship. Unlike in the past, there was no invitation extended to the clubs and the press. Most of the clubs were unaware of the tournament. The end result was that numerous clubs were shocked to discover that a second division competition started, they are asking questions because they did not receive any forms and were completely left out of the competition. Imagine for decades clubs like Belvedere United, Fyrish, Toopoo, Fyrish Road among others were left out of the fixture and they have played Second Division Cricket under the Berbice Cricket Board.

What is worrying and brows are being raised, if the current Berbice Cricket Board is interested in the development of cricket or more interested in public relations; Imagine the Second Division Tournament has started with no written Rules, no List of Debarred Players from the Competition, the amount of First Division players who will be allowed to play in the competition, the first prize money for the winner in the tournament and the Clubs have to drop off the match report forms within 72 hours after the match.

We are fully aware and have knowledge that the Competitions Committee is not functioning under the appointed Chairman and it is a farce and free for all atmosphere where only one or two persons make all decisions of the Berbice Cricket Board.

Recently I visited several of these matches and observed eight fielders on the leg side boundaries. In the match versus Tain, that Club had about four Guyana Cricket Board Franchise Three Day Players playing. Questions were asked and were told that no Rules were available to guide the teams. What is even more shocking, the poor clubs now have to fork out $2,000 per match to pay for umpires, balls, transportation and meals expenses. All the past Berbice Cricket Board administrations under Leslie Amsterdam, Roy Baijnauth, Malcolm Peters, Keith Foster and Anil Beharry were able to attract sponsors. Why this present Berbice Cricket Board cannot do so? Under the Carl Moore Chairmanship of the Competitions Committee, letters were sent to over 120 Second Divisions Clubs in every village in Berbice. Second Division Cricket was their passion, now that number is less than 50 because of the poor and clueless administration of the Berbice Cricket Board.

It seemed that the Berbice Cricket Board is only interested in organising inter-zones at the junior level without hosting any tournament for clubs. Numerous players at clubs like Albion, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Canje, Blairmont, Chesney, Whim, Kildonan, Big Star, Tamarind Root, Fyrish, No. 73, Upper Corentyne and Skeldon practiced on a daily basis. They have not played any competitive cricket at the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels. The Berbice Cricket Board recently organised a poorly staged Under-13 tournament which is still to be completed. Board umpires are staying away for one round at the poorly organised Under-15 tournament, the lunches are late and Selectors are umpiring matches. In one case, there was one club alone representing Lower Corentyne Zone. In the end that zone was an embarrassment to Berbice Cricket, being bowled out for 30 runs against New Amsterdam/Canje with extras totaling 18. That team in three matches failed to past 100 runs in any innings. This is because the better players were not given the opportunity to play because no inter club tournament was hosted and that the administration is bent on keeping clubs out of competitions.

The latest and most popular talk among cricket lovers, that clubs and cricketers would have been enjoying properly organised cricket at all levels in Berbice only if Mr. Hilbert Foster was allowed to participate in a free and fair Berbice Cricket Board election. In the meantime, the current Berbice Cricket Boards owns an explanation and apology to Fyrish, Toopoo, Fyrish Road and Belvedere United why they were not allowed to play in the Second Division Tournament.

Yours in Sports,

Berbice Cricket Stakeholders Committee