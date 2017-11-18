KK Warriors FC elect executive for another two year term

President John Woolford and his other executive members were given the thumbs up for another two-year term when the Kuru Kururu Warriors Football Club held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday night last at the Kuru Kururu Community Center, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Woolford, who has been a very influential and motivating leader, expressed thanks to his fellow executive members and club players for reposing confidence in his leadership for another two years and promised that he would continue to work towards the continued development of the club.

Also returning unopposed were Vice President Hubert Smith, Secretary Devonna Barker, Treasurer Dillion Roberts and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Cordel Johnson.

In a new move by the President, Under-17 player Michael Charles was appointed to serve the club as Operations Coordinator and would receive a stipend. Woolford informed that Charles would have been rewarded for his exemplary attitude of service to his fellow players over a long period.

Woolford noted: “The executive members have been observing Charles’ exemplary attitude and willingness for some time now and given the fact that we want to empower our players by allowing them the opportunity and latitude to serve, we agreed to make this appointment which is just the gateway to other initiatives we have in mind.”

The club also adopted a new constitution that will govern its affairs. Woolford promised the members that the document would be replicated and presented to each member but more importantly, would be holding sessions with them to ensure that they read and understand the all important document.

President of the East Bank Football Association Franklin Wilson conducted the elections and congratulated Woolford and his team for being re-elected, noting that the Kuru Kururu Warriors FC has been outstanding and a positive flag bearer for East Bank football.

Wilson reminded that the club in the inaugural national Beach Soccer League ended second in that championship and as a result of their good showing, were rewarded with two players making the Guyana team which competed at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships in the Bahamas in February of this year.

The club also participated in the Guyana Football Federation female championship and has been competing in other tournaments around the country, most recently, the Turbo KO competition where they lost 1-0 to Police FC.

Wilson challenged Woolford and his team to continue the good work as they are making a positive difference in the lives of dozens of young male and female players in the growing village of Kuru Kururu.

EBFA Vice President Kevin Anthony also attended the meeting. The EBFA will be hosting its AGM and elections tomorrow from 11:00hrs at the same venue.