GPHC gets $55M in equipment from Chinese Medical Brigade

The Chinese have been generously reaching out to Guyana within the past years with a number of donations.

Yesterday saw another donation from the Chinese to Guyana. The 13th Chinese Medical Brigade donated some $55M in medical equipment to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC).

The handing over was conducted at GPHC Resource Centre.

Mr. Shen Huiyong, Economic and Commercial Counsellor Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, reflected on the close relation between Guyana and China.

He said that China has provided training and a number of scholarships in China for different disciplines for Guyanese.

He noted that the Chinese Government, in the future, will be focused on more partnerships with Guyana to develop Guyana. More focus will be on the Public Health Sector.

Brigadier (ret’d) George Lewis, GPHC Chief Executive Officer said that since 1993 the Chinese Brigades have supported Guyana.

The Chinese have significantly contributed to making Guyanese healthy through their collaborative efforts. He said that the donations totalled $57M. Of this, $32,292,703 represented the cost of medical equipment from the National Commission of Health and Family Planning of the People’s Republic of China. The remaining $24,145,404 represented medical equipment from Jiangsu Provincial Commission.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, said that the appreciation of Guyanese is beyond measure to the people of China.

She said that the largest portion of the equipment will be going towards the development of GPHC. The remainder will be going to the Linden Hospital Complex. She added that it will improve the maternity section, patient-care services and strengthen the health sector. She said that she is more than grateful that China, who has been practising medicine for over 300 years, has reached out to share its expertise.

Lawrence hopes that the Chinese will continue to partner with Guyana and aid in areas such as trained health personnel, specialisation and medical equipment. She said that it would be much pleasing to her if next year the Chinese Brigade lends Guyana a helping hand in the medical diseases area, labs and research, which she said Guyana lacks.

In total, the 13th Chinese Brigade has donated 165 pieces of medical equipment, which are now in the hands of GPHC and LHC staff.

The highest costing piece of equipment accumulated to 480,000RMB ($15M).

In total, 70 disposable transfusion sets were donated. Disposable transfusion sets are used in the act of transferring blood and blood products into one’s body.

Some of other medical equipment include, bone-holding forceps, bone plates, vaginal retractors and infrared treatment apparatus. A number of the equipment will go to the Maternity Ward of GPHC which opened an extension, yesterday.