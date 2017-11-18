Latest update November 18th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Glasgow family of four loses home to fire

Nov 18, 2017 News 0

…one arrested, arson suspected

The building on fire

A family of four is now homeless after fire ripped through their Glasgow, East Bank Berbice, home. A man has been taken into custody after he was accused of setting alight the two bedroom wooden and concrete edifice yesterday.

The fire which began just around 10:30 hours yesterday has left the four persons homeless including two pensioners.

Akeila Alexander told reporters that she was home alone when the fire began. Her uncle lives in the bottom flat of the house. She suspects her uncle may have started the fire since he was at home at the time.

According to her, she began to smell the smoke and then noticed the flames. At that point she had no choice but to scale the verandah to escape the heat. After escaping she immediately alerted the neighbours and made contact with the fire service.

However by the time they arrived at the scene, the entire building was engulfed in flames while the suspect was seen running out of the yard. He was subsequently nabbed by the police and taken into custody.

Esie Benjamin who also lived in the building but was not at home, said that he was informed via a call informing him what was taking place.

The family estimated their loss in millions of dollars.

 

More in this category

Sports

Magnum “Tek Charge” Futsal aimed at grassroots development

Magnum “Tek Charge” Futsal aimed at grassroots development

Nov 18, 2017

-32 teams gunning for $500,000 The first ever Magnum sponsored “Tek Charge and win” futsal tournament is aimed at developing the sport among grass root communities as well as spreading Christmas...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/ships…Johnson (165), Singh (100) put Jaguars in control despite Charles’s maiden 5-wkt haul

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/ships…Johnson...

Nov 18, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Berbice cricket poorly administered

Letter to the Sports Editor…Berbice cricket...

Nov 18, 2017

Singh makes donation to GCC

Singh makes donation to GCC

Nov 18, 2017

Action continues in ANSA MCAL-Lucozade Handicap Squash tournament 2017

Action continues in ANSA MCAL-Lucozade Handicap...

Nov 18, 2017

Turbo Knockout football….Camptown and Pouderoyen through to semi-finals

Turbo Knockout football….Camptown and...

Nov 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • SEXUAL HARASSMENT

      To surprise her husband, an executive’s wife stopped by his office. When she opened the door, she found him... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]