Glasgow family of four loses home to fire

…one arrested, arson suspected

A family of four is now homeless after fire ripped through their Glasgow, East Bank Berbice, home. A man has been taken into custody after he was accused of setting alight the two bedroom wooden and concrete edifice yesterday.

The fire which began just around 10:30 hours yesterday has left the four persons homeless including two pensioners.

Akeila Alexander told reporters that she was home alone when the fire began. Her uncle lives in the bottom flat of the house. She suspects her uncle may have started the fire since he was at home at the time.

According to her, she began to smell the smoke and then noticed the flames. At that point she had no choice but to scale the verandah to escape the heat. After escaping she immediately alerted the neighbours and made contact with the fire service.

However by the time they arrived at the scene, the entire building was engulfed in flames while the suspect was seen running out of the yard. He was subsequently nabbed by the police and taken into custody.

Esie Benjamin who also lived in the building but was not at home, said that he was informed via a call informing him what was taking place.

The family estimated their loss in millions of dollars.