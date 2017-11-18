‘G’ Division unveils crime fighting strategies for festive season

…to make full use of newly commissioned 911 system

The Guyana Police Force ‘G’ Division has indicated its readiness to confront crime during the festive season.

The police hierarchy delivered a presentation which was facilitated at the Zara Computer Centre, Suddie. Among the law enforcers present were officers of Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force and Regional Representatives.

Superintendent, Khali Pareshram in his presentation underlined the fact that the festive season is one of increased commercial activities and tourism. Criminals thereby take advantage of the season as increased money transactions and congestion make it seem all effortless to commit a crime.

The Guyana Police Force is thus tasked with increasing its posture during the season.

Pareshram explained that the GPF’s intention is to minimise the activities of criminal elements and to ensure safer neighbourhoods. He hopes to reduce traffic congestion and road accidents through the Traffic Department. He is also seeking to foster public confidence.

Mr. Pareshram added, “We would make full use of our team policing strategy. Policemen and women will venture into communities to talk with residents. This aids extensively in the process of gathering information and at the same time it forges partnership to enhance operations in crime and traffic.”

During the period November 15, 2017 to January 15, 2018, there will be an increase in roadblocks, mobile patrols, targeting of hotspots and the heightening of special operations. Pareshram further explained, “We have enhanced our intelligence gathering capability, so now we are involved in targeting operations based on Intel and information received.

“With reliable Intel, we will go into a location so that other areas will not be affected.”

Crime tips will be communicated to the public via print and electronic media. Bicycle patrol will be initiated in an effort to better monitor areas with traffic congestion.

Added emphasis will be placed on the division’s ports of entries as the division continues to monitor activities on the Supenaam and Charity Waterfronts. The Charity Waterfront is the gateway to the Pomeroon, Moruca, and even neighbouring Venezuela.

The Supenaam port on the other hand, grants access to West Demerara and Bartica via Essequibo River. As such, the ‘G’ Divison will be co-coordinating with neighbouring divisions, i.e. the ‘F’ Division and the ‘D’ Division.

Night spots, commercial banks and post offices will continue to be monitored primarily by foot patrol according to Mr. Pareshram.

A new feature to aid in crime fighting is the 911 system, which was recently commissioned in Georgetown. Commander Pareshram said that his division will work along with the new system, as the lines are already in place at all the stations in his Division.

“Any citizen can make a 911 call from any location in the Region. Though the call will be forwarded to Georgetown, it will be redirected to the station,” explained Pareshram.